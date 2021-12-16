Opinion: Paul Hickey - Road works, Boxing Day questions and 2021 reflecting

As retailers struggle with tighter inventory and out-of-stock products, we will have to see how Boxing Day sales go. Photo / Getty Images

It has been a long time coming, but as a resident of Eastside I feel like one of the best Christmas presents this year will be the completion of the road works on Te Ngae Rd.

Despite the less than helpful weather this week, it certainly looks like they should be all done before the holidays.

I'll admit the traffic lights are working better than I anticipated, but we'll see how they cope with the summertime traffic to the lakes.

I am a fan of the median strip design which is a bit more exciting than just grass, but I'm interested to see what happens with the speed limits when it all reopens properly.

I went along to a community consultation meeting earlier this year, where there was the proposal to reduce from 70 to 50 permanently.

I was against that, but the current slower pace of 50 while the works has been happening has now become bearable for the time being.

Well for me at least, as I've had a few more dirty looks from other drivers just this week who are speeding through the area not wanting to stick to the temporary limits.

But I am hopeful of a return to the normal 70 soon, just in time for summer, and I can avoid those sideways glances from angry (but breaking the rules) drivers.

Christmas shopping

How are you going with your Christmas shopping? My plan (or at least my wife's plan) is for us to get it all completed this weekend.

This makes sense I suppose, mainly to avoid those stock shortages that have been highlighted in recent news stories. But now focus is already turning to whether or not the Boxing Day sales will actually happen!

As retailers struggle with tighter inventory and plenty of out-of-stock products heading into peak shopping period, experts say that we should prepare to kiss hopes of juicy, across-the-board clearance deals goodbye.

Some Black Friday shoppers would have noticed that stores weren't as generous with holiday discounts this year, and still some retailers report that they lost millions in sales due to low inventories.

What's that got to do with Boxing Day sales? Well apparently some businesses are considering packing up leftover merchandise after the holidays and storing it for next year instead of clearing it out at a discount immediately after Christmas.

Whether that comes to fruition or not remains to be seen, but I know I'll be steering well clear of town that day regardless.

Just need some of that summer weather that we haven't had this week.

Highlights

I know many people are certainly looking forward to kicking 2021 into touch and starting a brand new year with the hope that it couldn't be any worse - let's hope we're right.

But there have been some highlights this year, and I'll share some of mine next week in my final column of the year.

It will also be my final week on the radio for the year, and I'll catch up with some of the friends of the show to chat about their 2021, as well as giving you the chance to win the last of our gifts from the Rotorua Central Mall 24 Gifts of Christmas, including the major prize of the Sterling Silver Charm Bracelet from Kings & Queens, plus if you are after some excitement these holidays, you could win Night Luge passes to Skyline.

