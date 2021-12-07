Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal: Rotorua's generosity fills bus for Foodbank

Fill the Bus is rolling around Rotorua today for the Salvation Army Foodbank.

Fill the Bus is rolling around Rotorua today for the Salvation Army Foodbank.

Rotorua businesses and schools filled a bus with donations and festive cheer for the Rotorua Salvation Army Foodbank yesterday.

The Hits Fill the Bus is an annual one-day appeal to support the Salvation Army Foodbank.

For 10 hours the bus went all over Rotorua, visiting schools, businesses and shopping centres, collecting non-perishable food donations.

The Hits Rotorua presenter Paul Hickey said it had been another amazing day and the team was stoked with the turnout.

"The support from the community has been outstanding considering what we've gone through this year. It's just the spirit of Rotorua to give and that's the comments we've had from people - they just want to support the community."

Image 1 of 17 : St Michael's Catholic School pupils and principal Rachael McLanachan were all thumbs up as they brought the school's donations

Many schools got behind the cause, including Ngongotahā Primary School, Kaitao Intermediate, St Michael's Catholic School, Rotokawa School, Mokoia Intermediate, Glenholme School, Rotorua Intermediate, Lynmore School, Malfroy School, Westbrook School, Otonga Primary School, Rotorua Primary School and Te Whare Whitinga o te Ra.

Ngongotahā was the first school stop for the day. George Hiini, 11, said it felt good to help the community, and it was important so no one was hungry.

Rotokawa School pupils were excited to hand over the donations. Photo / Andrew Warner

St Michael's Catholic School principal Rachael McLanachan said it felt great to be able to donate many items as they were a small school of 104 children. The children all agreed it was a great feeling to help others.

Rotokawa School pupils Hailey Proctor and Lydia Graham, both 11, said students had collected items including toys and puzzles.

They said it felt great to donate to people and families in need, who might need the goods more than they did.

Te Whare Whitinga o te Ra administrator Tina Hunter said getting behind the appeal was about community support and taking an opportunity to give back.

"Our children are fortunate but we know there are some really struggling."

There was plenty of teamwork at Mokoia Intermediate as pupils carried out heavy boxes of donations.

Deputy principal Annemarie Hyde said it was great getting the children involved in community appeals.

"It's looking outside of their own environment and seeing how Covid and other things have affected members of our community."

Trolleys of donations were rolled out at Glenholme School.

Deputy principal Molly Norton said they held a mufti day in exchange for tins of food.

"We know how much our community needs the food at this time of year. We know the children are happy to be part of it."

Lynmore School had boxes ready to go when the bus rolled up, and principal Hinei Taute said they were grateful to the community for supporting Fill the Bus.

She thanked Wendy Watson, their teacher in charge of advertising and getting everything together.

"I think it's great for our kids to have some social empathy and to understand the diverse needs of others."

At Malfroy School, Marlarae Vaviarimatuu, 10, said she donated because "it's important everyone has something for Christmas".

Malfroy School students lined the school fence in anticipation of their donations being loaded onto the bus. Photo / Shauni James

Westbrook Primary School principal Colin Watkins said this cause had never been more important.

"We always do our own collection of food and bring it to these families.

"We get a sense of when families are struggling."

But the Salvation Army could "cast the net really wide" and help more families.

Otonga Primary School principal Gareth Cunliffe said the event helped "to teach [students] to give".

The teachers explained to the kids why charity was important, as "they need to realise not everyone is as fortunate".

There was excitement from children at Otonga Road Primary School when the bus arrived. Photo / Shauni James

Rotorua Primary School pupils brought festive cheer to the last school stop, giving many 'Merry Christmas' wishes and singing carols while donating.

Tatenda Maforimbo, 6, said it made her happy to help people.

The bus also stopped at malls, shopping areas and businesses.

Motion Entertainment marketing manager Narelle Brown said the appeal went hand-in-hand with why the business existed.

"Anything to support the whole community. We see people from all walks of life here and that's what we love."

She hoped there were a lot of treats donated as those, especially at Christmas, helped to make things feel special.

At Lakeview Villas, resident Marion Clare said sometimes, when you were all right yourself, you didn't realise just how poorly off a lot of people were.

She said she couldn't bear the thought of children not having enough to eat.

Heather Turner and Dave Conshaw from Damar industries, with Paul Hickey from The Hits. Photo / Andrew Warner

The Damar Industries team had been collecting donations for a couple of weeks. Human resources manager Heather Turner said it was about supporting a great cause and paying it forward.

Lakes Performing Arts Centre staff member Krystle Holder said "times are tough with Covid, even a little bit helps".

If you missed the bus, there is still plenty of time to donate to the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal for the foodbank, which runs until December 18.