Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal: A festive Christmas on a budget

Rotorua Salvation Army Community Ministries team leader Tania Hore. Photo / File

Although the Christmas season can be one of joy and time with loved ones, it can also be a time of year that does a bit of damage to the wallet or bank account.

The local Salvation Army has a few tips and tricks to share to help create festive vibes and memories on a budget.

This comes with less than two weeks left of the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal for the Rotorua Salvation Army Foodbank.

Until December 18, the team is seeking non-perishable food donations to help the foodbank continue its work throughout the Christmas period and into next year.

Rotorua Salvation Army community ministries team leader Tania Hore suggested, between now and Christmas, people look over their budget and consider what they could do without for a week or two.

"Start by putting aside the money you need to cover your essential expenses and see what you have left over.

"Think how you can make this go as far as you can. Keep those funds aside to purchase what you need to make your Christmas special."

She said her 12-year-old daughter's favourite shopping place was the Tauranga Crossing Mall.

"There's a 'nothing over $2 shop', which is the best. She did some Christmas shopping there and I was surprised at what you could actually get for $2."

She said opportunity shops sometimes had amazing bargains, including new things but with a small price tag.

Looking around for a bargain always made money go further, she said.

"Shhh! Re-gifting can be an awesome way to save money too."

She also suggested adding one or two extra cheap items to the grocery list in advance.

"Put your drink, jelly or chips in the bottom or top of a cupboard or closet to save for Christmas Day.

Hore said potato chips were always a popular treat and came in different price ranges for all budgets could enjoy.

"Another treat is making some homemade popcorn. You could even look up how to make your own caramel topping to go with it. There's nothing like homemade treats.

"Talk to family if you are meeting together on Christmas Day to share the load with food. You may only need to bring one or two items, which leaves you a budget for gifts."

There were ways people could use what they had at home to decorate for Christmas too, she said.

"Go old-style and make those decorations from crepe paper to go around your home.

"Find mini or big pine cones and put them in an arrangement by your fireplace/alcove.

"You can spray paint them with a touch of gold. Pine branches can be put by the pine cones, this gives that lovely Christmassy pine smell."

She said if you would like a wreath for your door, make one with a bendy pine branch and a bit of wire to bend it to shape.

Glue pine cones on the bottom, and add a little bit of silver tinsel to help finish it off.

"The $2 shop has little items that can give it that last touch."

"Beyond all the trappings of Christmas, and even beyond the amazing food, family and relationships are most important. Enjoy spending time together."

There will also be plenty of excitement around the city today as The Hits Fill the Bus gets rolling for the appeal.

For 10 hours the bus goes all over Rotorua, visiting schools, businesses and shopping centres, getting filled up with non-perishable food donations from locals.

Check out the public itinerary on The Hits Rotorua website and Facebook page.

Any money donated throughout the appeal will be used to buy more food, and any gifts donated will be given to families for their children.

It is asked that gifts be donated unwrapped, so parents can be provided with wrapping paper to enjoy the special feeling of wrapping them up themselves.