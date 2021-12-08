6597 donations for the 2021 Fill the Bus, Hits appeal

Fill the Bus is rolling around Rotorua today for the Salvation Army Foodbank.

Despite many calling it a "tough" Covid year, the community has rallied and given thousands of donations to the Salvation Army Foodbank for The Hits Fill the Bus annual appeal.

At 7am on Tuesday the Cityride bus started its route around Rotorua schools, businesses and supermarkets collecting goodies.

Ten hours later the final tally reached 6597 cans and food items valued at $13,194.

In its seventh year, the Fill the Bus appeal helps families in need during Christmas and throughout the year.

The Hits Rotorua radio presenter Paul Hickey was thrilled with how the day went.

"The spirit and the giving throughout the day was as special as ever."

Image 1 of 17 : St Michael's Catholic School pupils and principal Rachael McLanachan were all thumbs up as they brought the school's donations

Covid has had big impacts and many people along the route said it had been a difficult time for them but they wanted to give.

''Every little bit counts.''

Despite restrictions, Hickey wasn't going to cancel "because of the need in the community and the service that the Salvation Army food bank provide".

Hickey looks forward to years to come with Fill the Bus events.

"It's a no brainer, it's ingrained in me, it's ingrained in this radio station and I think it's ingrained in the community."

There was excitement from children at Otonga Road Primary School when the bus arrived. Photo / Shauni James

Salvation Army Corps officer Kylie Overbye unpacked, counted and stored goods for two and a half hours with 12 others helping.

Overbye expected this year to be harder for families to donate, however, the community exceeded her expectations.

''We are actually really delighted with the generosity of the community... despite the challenges that we're in. People still came and they still gave and it's gonna bless quite a lot of families this Christmas."

"It has been different this year because of the restrictions that are in place but the reality is that the need in our community doesn't change. It's important that we find ways to reach the community and bring support."

Last year the Fill the Bus appeal collected 9376 items worth $18,752.