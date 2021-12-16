Rotary Club of Rotorua Passport gives gifts to Women's Refuge this Christmas

The packs being delivered to Waiariki Women's Refuge. Photo / Supplied

Waiariki Women's Refuge have a Santa sack full of simple gifts for women and children in need this summer, thanks to a project run by the Rotary Club of Rotorua Passport.

One hundred gift packs, containing basic hygiene items, were delivered to refuge manager Martina Wineera this week, to bring a small amount of comfort to those in need.

Project co-ordinator Juanita Conder says, "Often women and children arrive at the safe house with not much more than what they're wearing.

"Giving those in need a toothbrush, some deodorant, and the means to feel a bit fresher might make a big difference to those in a really tough situation.

"We were very pleased with community support for this project, and we were also the lucky recipients of a Rotary Foundation District Grant, which meant we will be able to supply 200 packs to Waiariki Women's Refuge this summer," says Juanita.

The Passport Rotary Club also raised $1500 from the community through a campaign where the public could "sponsor" a pack for $15, and have the club put together and donate it on their behalf.

Items in the packs include toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, sanitary pads, deodorant, flannel, tissues, moisturiser, lip balm and hair ties.

The club also donated hand sanitiser and other items.

Current president of the Passport Club Don Gollan says, "We're so pleased to be able to support the amazing work of the team at Waiariki Women's Refuge, and the people in need they help daily. They do great work – unsung heroes really".