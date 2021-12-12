Covid-19 Delta outbreak: One new case in BOP, none in Lakes, Rotorua school case

In today's headlines red regions look to orange light, Northland braces for Covid influx and tornadoes tear through the US. Video / NZ Herald

In today's headlines red regions look to orange light, Northland braces for Covid influx and tornadoes tear through the US. Video / NZ Herald

Read more:

• Rotorua's Lakeside concert cancelled

• Covid-19 case in Rotorua school community

• Rotorua funeral directors say families adapting to new rules

• 'It's not rocket science': Tiny island fully vaccinated, community leader says

• Tauranga funeral directors says vaccine pass checks cause extra stresses

There is one new Covid-19 community case in the Bay of Plenty and none in the Lakes district today.

There are 101 new cases in New Zealand with 61 in hospital, including four in ICU.

The new Bay of Plenty case is in Tauranga and is being investigated for any links to previously reported cases.

Contacts are being identified and will be contacted for testing and isolation advice.

There are two cases in Tauranga Hospital.

For new locations of interest click here.

School community case confirmed as student

A positive Covid-19 case in the Malfroy School community has been confirmed as a student.

Parents and caregivers of students who attend the school were asked to keep their children at home after a confirmed case was announced in a social media post by the school on Sunday.

Malfroy School principal Nicky Brell said he and three other staff members on the school's pandemic team were working on identifying close and casual contacts today.

The school will then be in touch with the parents and caregivers of those contacts.

At that point, Brell said, the Ministry of Health would take over the process.

"Hopefully we can get through all of that today."

Brell said he could not disclose the number of contacts as that would jeopardise the privacy of members of the school community.

"The health and wellbeing of our children, staff and community is a top priority," Brell said.

If children show any cold or flu-like symptoms, parents and caregivers have been told to contact their health professional, GP or the Ministry of Health.

Chairwoman of the school's Board of Trustees Margaret Metcalf said the school was as well prepared as any other school in this outbreak.

Traffic light setting change

Rotorua city leaders have mixed emotions about the move to the orange traffic light setting at the end of this month.

Cabinet announced yesterday the Lakes district would move to orange at 11.59pm on Thursday, December 30. Taupō, Kawerau, Whakatāne and Ōpōtiki will also shift to this setting on the same day.

Read more here.

Where to get tested

Rotorua Covid-19 Community Testing Centre, Copthorne Hotel, Entrance off Ward Avenue, Rotorua. Open Monday to Sunday. 8.30am to 3pm.

Taupō Covid-19 Community Testing Centre, 79 Miro St, Taupō. Open Monday to Sunday. 8.30am to 3pm.

For Bay of Plenty testing locations click here.