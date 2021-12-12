Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Rotorua funeral directors say families adapting to new rules

5 minutes to read
The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

Sandra Conchie
By
Sandra Conchie

Multimedia journalist

Rotorua funeral directors say grieving families are adjusting well to the new rules for funerals and tangihanga, although matching gathering limits to venue sizes is proving difficult at times.

Under the red setting on the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid