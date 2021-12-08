Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 'Don't Duck The Vax' event today in Western Heights

The Duck Tours Amphibian Bus emerges from Lake Tikitapu. Photo / File

Rotorua's most recognisable duck has been recruited to help with vaccination efforts in Western Heights so whānau can have a safe and enjoyable Christmas and summer break.

The Don't Duck the Vax event today will include rides on the duck boat around Western Heights, free sausage sizzles, ice cream, music and a lucky dip to those receiving their first or second vaccination dose.

The event, from 4pm to 7.30pm today, is a collaborative effort of Te Arawa Covid Hub partners and Rotorua Duck Tours with support from the Vax Vegas team.

Lakes DHB Te Arawa Collective Outreach coordinator Yvonne Rogers said Don't Duck the Vax is about removing barriers for whānau and protecting the community.

"Don't Duck the Vax makes getting your vaccination as simple as stepping out your front door and waving the Duck down," Rogers said.

"Nearly 85,000 people in Rotorua and Taupō have received at least one dose, meaning our whānau have done an incredible job of rolling up their sleeves to protect their loved ones and the wider community.

"But we are not about to stop at 90 per cent – we will keep working to reach every single person we can so everyone has the best level of protection as Aotearoa settles into the new minimisation phase."



Rogers said staff on board the duck and at Leslie Ave will also be able to answer any patai (questions) about Covid-19 and the vaccine.

"We continue to combat the misinformation and scaremongering that is affecting some of our most vulnerable people and encourage anyone who is unsure about the vaccine to come along and get your patai answered by our qualified nurses and doctors."

Don't Duck The Vax routes:

Turner Drive, Thomas Cres, Leslie Ave, Thomas Cres, Gordon Rd, Park Rd, Brookland Rd, Clayton Rd

Clayton Rd, May Rd, Lisa Cres, Alison St, Edmund Rd