Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Slow start for some Rotorua accommodation providers over Christmas season

5 minutes to read
Some of Rotorua's accommodation providers are expecting a quiet Christmas season. Photo / NZME

Some of Rotorua's accommodation providers are expecting a quiet Christmas season. Photo / NZME

Maryana Garcia
By
Maryana Garcia

Multimedia journalist

Emotions are running high for Rotorua accommodation providers as they brace themselves for an unpredictable Christmas holiday season that, for some, could be their quietest yet.

Providers had mixed reactions with one motel booked out

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.