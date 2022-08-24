Rotorua's mayoral candidates Reynold Macpherson (left), Fletcher Tabuteau, Kalaadevi Ananda, Rania Sears, Ben Sandford and Tania Tapsell met with voters on Tuesday night. Photos / Maryana Garcia

One mayoral candidate wants to pedestrianise Tutanekai St.

Another says that without a return of foot traffic efforts to revitalise the city centre "just won't work".

These were two views shared by mayoral candidates with voters at a meeting this week.

Rotorua's mayoral candidates shared their opinions on fluoride in water, plans to revitalise the city centre, Three Waters and the need for transparency and accountability at a public meeting on Tuesday night.

The event, organised by Rotorua's branch of Forest and Bird and Green Drinks, began at 5pm at the Netherlands Society Hall.

Candidates were given the opportunity to introduce themselves to an audience of about 170.

Each candidate was asked to respond to six ecological questions set by Green Drinks and Forest and Bird before the floor was opened to questions from the public.

In response to a voter's question about the state of the inner city, candidate Ben Sandford told the crowd: "I would love to see us pedestrianise Tutanekai St''.

"I think we can do it gradually and I think we can do it working with business owners."

Sandford also said good lighting in the CBD was a simple solution for creating interest for visitors and promoting a night-time economy.

Mayoral candidate Tania Tapsell said community safety was her priority for Rotorua's CBD. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Rotorua Lakes councillor Tania Tapsell said her priority for Rotorua's CBD was safety and security, then housing.

"Strong investment into community safety would make people want to not only walk about the CBD but would also help the perception of our visitors."

Tapsell said revitalising the city would also mean creating housing opportunities.

"Let's actually bring new apartment living in there."

Tapsell said she wanted to see apartment buildings with cafes and retail on the ground floor, a first floor for businesses and then the remaining floors available for residential use, as well as more one or two-bedroom units.

Fletcher Tabuteau said it would be the job of the new mayor to remind people Rotorua was a great city to live in. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Fletcher Tabuteau said he wanted to first acknowledge the problem that had occurred in the city over time.

"Our population is not large enough at the moment to create [the energy we need]. We have satellite malls and shopping centres so we're struggling to bring people into the CBD."

Tabuteau said it would be the job of the new mayor to remind people Rotorua was a beautiful city to live in.

Sitting Rotorua Lakes councillor Reynold MacPherson introduces himself to votors at a mayoral candidates meeting on Tuesday night. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Reynold Macpherson said the return of foot traffic was needed.

"Without a massive population boost in the CBD area, it's just not going to work."

When it came to the fluoridation of water, businesswoman Kalaadevi Ananda did not believe there was a need to fluoridate water for everyone.

"The purer the water is the better it is. My solution is to provide fluoride tablets to those who need them."

Candidates Rania Sears and Kalaadevi Ananda both prefered to keep water fluoride-free. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Rania Sears said her personal view was to "keep it pure" but she "would love" to look into the issue further.

"Whatever we don't have to put in [the water] we should leave out."

Macpherson said fluoridation of water was not actually in the council's jurisdiction.

"I will leave it to the Ministry of Health to make decisions in keeping with [health advice]."

Tapsell said she was not a scientist but she did listen to scientists.

"Many of our young people have appalling conditions for dental and teeth care. If it means I have to get a filter but we will save a generation ... then I will be happy to support [fluoridation] coming through."

Both Sandford and Tabuteau said personal views were irrelevant to the issue.

"This question has been asked of Rotorua residents for decades and every time they've said, 'No'," Tabuteau said.

He said his position would be to ask residents what they wanted in the water.

Sandford said the Government had actually taken the decision away.

Local lawyer Ben Sandford would like to see Tutanekai St pedestrianised. Photo / Maryana Garcia

"It's not about what we can do personally. There doesn't seem to be room for advocacy. The Ministry of Health has made a decision. There will be fluoride in the water."

Sandford said he could see the benefit of fluoridation as its presence in the water could prevent long-term dental issues.

On the issue of Three Waters, all candidates but Sandford declared at the meeting that they were opposed.

Sandford said it was important to look at the nuances of the Three Waters reforms.

"There's good in it and there's bad in it. It's not just one or the other.

"By saying no to it full stop we lose the ability to make changes beneficial to our community."

Sandford said the issue was the need for more investment in water infrastructure.

"If this is the only way forward that is feasible then we need to advocate on the points we can win to make sure our community is going to be better."

