Seven people have so far put their names forward for Rotorua Lakes Council mayor. Photo / Andrew Warner

Seven people have so far put their names forward for Rotorua Lakes Council mayor. Photo / Andrew Warner

Thirty-four people have been nominated to stand for roles on Rotorua Lakes Council.

And 36 more have done the same for the Bay of Plenty Regional Council, according to the most up-to-date information available at 4pm on Friday.

Nominations closed at 12pm with the finalised list of nominees due to be released on Wednesday.

The nominees listed online so far for Rotorua Lakes Council are:

Mayoral candidates (one vacancy): Kalaadevi Ananda, Raj Kumar, Reynold Macpherson, Ben Sandford, Rania Sears, Fletcher Tabuteau, Tania Tapsell

Rotorua Rural Ward (one vacancy): Karen Barker, Shirley Trumper

Rotorua General Ward: (six vacancies): Kariana Black, Gregg Brown, Nick Chater, John Chetty, Brendan Davis, Ryan Gray, Trish Hosking, Sandra Kai Fong, Robert Lee, Conan O'Brien, Don Paterson, Steve Pinder, Merepeka Raukawa-Tait, Rania Sears, Kaya Sparke, Rawiri Te Kowhai, Grace Tuakana-Jones, Fisher Wang, Mercia Yates

Rotorua Māori Ward (three vacancies): Potaua Biasiny-Tule, William Hataraka, Lani Kereopa, Trevor Maxwell, Hana Tapiata, Rawiri Waru

Four people had put their names forward for the Rotorua Lakes Community Board and four people for the Rotorua Rural Community Board.

There are four vacancies for each board, meaning the seats could go uncontested if no further nominations were received.

Rotorua Lakes Community Board candidates: Nick Chater, Stephanie George, Peter MacMillan, Phill Thomass

Rotorua Rural Community Board candidates: Rachel Clark, Colin Guyton, Anker Hansen, Ben Hollier

Bay of Plenty Regional Council

The nominees listed online for the Bay of Plenty Regional Council are:

Eastern Bay of Plenty General Constituency (two vacancies): Malcolm Campbell, Mawera Karetai, Doug Leeder, Russell Orr, Sarah Jane van der Boom

Kōhi Māori Constituency (one vacancy): Toi Kai Rākau Iti

Mauao Māori Constituency (one vacancy): Matemoana Janice McDonald, Buddy Mikaere

Ōkurei Māori Constituency (one vacancy): Raina M. Meha, Te Taru White

Rotorua General Constituency (two vacancies): Radhika Dahya, Mark Gould, Katie Priscilla Paul, Lyall Thurston, Kevin Winters, Tim Smith

Tauranga General Constituency (five vacancies): Larry Baldock, Matt Cooney, Stuart Crosby, Bryan Deuchar, Murray Guy, David Love, Kat Macmillan, Jos Nagels, Jason Nicholls-Faitele, Phil Ross, Ron Scott, Paula Thompson, Andrew von Dadelszen, Mark Wassung, Stephen Wheeler, Murray White

Western Bay of Plenty General Constituency (two vacancies): Julian Fitter, Jane Nees, Sean Newland, Ken Shirley

Kawerau, Whakatāne, Taupō and Ōpōtiki, Western Bay of Plenty district councils

Only one person had put their name forward for mayor at Kawerau District Council - Faylene Tunui.

Eight people apiece were set to contest the Whakatāne District Council and Western Bay of Plenty District Council mayoralties.

Three people were listed as standing for mayor of Taupō District Council and three people were seeking to be Ōpōtiki District Council mayor.

The local elections will be held on October 8.