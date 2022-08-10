Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Rush of local body election nominations hoped for as the deadline approaches

5 minutes to read
Nominations for local elections close on Friday. Photo / Laura Smith

Nominations for local elections close on Friday. Photo / Laura Smith

Laura Smith
By
Laura Smith

Multimedia journalist

A lack of contest in the race for this year's local government elections so far has raised concerns roles could be left unfilled.

But the electoral officer for several Bay of Plenty councils contests

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.