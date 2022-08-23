Rotorua Lakes Council will decide on Thursday on whether to revoke the reserve status of seven local green spaces. Photo / Andrew Warner

Residents against a proposal to sell seven Rotorua reserve sites - some for public housing - will hold a "peaceful protest" this week.

The protest will precede the final council decision that will dictate the reserve sites' fates.

Protest organiser Don Paterson told the Rotorua Daily Post the action was a last-ditch attempt to be seen and heard by the council, and to communicate the depth of feeling about the proposal.

Rotorua Lakes Council chief executive Geoff Williams said the council would monitor the protest.

Last month's Rotorua Lakes Council Strategy, Policy and Finance Committee recommended the council approve revoking the reserve status of seven sites, most to sell for housing, including to Kāinga Ora.

The recommendation was preceded by months of fierce public debate, including the presentation of petitions with more than 1200 signatures collected and more than 600 submissions made about the proposal.

Paterson, who is also standing in the local election, said protesters planned to gather outside the Rotorua Lakes Council building on Thursday morning.

The council, in his view, was meant to be a caretaker or "kaitiaki" of green spaces.

He believed: "Our green spaces are not theirs to sell."

Saving Rotorua representative and general ward election candidate Don Paterson. Photo / Andrew Warner

He did not live near any of the identified reserve sites, but did not believe the proposal was justified.

"Once this bill is enacted it sets a precedent," Paterson said.

"Next year it might be somewhere else and the year after somewhere else. We have to draw the line in the sand."

Three of the reserves identified for revocation are Park Rd (left), Turner Rd and Wrigley Rd. Photo / Andrew Warner

Paterson expected the protest to draw "a crowd" but was not sure how large it would be.

"If you feel strongly about holding onto our green spaces, this is your last chance to have your say and be seen."

Paterson said he wanted the protest to be "safe and respectful".

"This is going to be a peaceful protest. We are there to show, with respect, our views so they understand clearly what the population of Rotorua think and feel."

Paterson believed the decision should at least be deferred until after the local election for the new council to decide.

"It's not the done thing for the council to be making decisions of this importance so close to the election," he believed.

"For them to try and rush this through now does beg the question, 'why?'"

Rotorua Lakes Council chief executive Geoff Williams. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua Lakes Council chief executive Geoff Williams said he had "not had any contact with [protest] organisers".

"The safety of staff, elected members and others inside the civic centre is always our key priority, alongside ensuring that the business of [the] council is able to continue unimpeded.

"As with any protest, we will monitor the situation and take any appropriate action if needed."

The reserve sites identified by the proposal are on Wrigley Rd, High St, Clinkard Ave, Turner Drive, Park Rd, Linton Park West and Gallagher St.



Reserves identified for revocation and summary of recommended actions:

• Wrigley Rd Reserve

Recommendation: to revoke status of part of the reserve and partner with Ko Te Taura Totara O Fordlands Incorporated Society to progress housing development

• High St Reserve

Recommendation: Progress process for disposal and development of the reserve working with the kindergarten to explore options.

• Glenholme Reserve at 171 Clinkard Ave

Recommendation: Direct sale to Kāinga Ora.*

• Reserves at Turner Drive, Park Rd and Gallagher St

Recommendation: Progress two-stage process for disposal and development.*

• Linton Park West Reserve at 16 Kamahi Rd

Recommendation: Site to have reserve status revoked but decision on disposal or development parked for further investigation and discussions with the local community.

*Note: Recommendations for Glenholme Reserve and Turner Dr Reserve would require a local bill to progress.

Source: Rotorua Lakes Council meeting agenda for Thursday, August 25 2022