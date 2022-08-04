Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua emergency housing: Thousands of submissions made on motels' future

4 minutes to read
The motels that are seeking resource consent to be Government-contracted operators for emergency housing. Photos / Andrew Warner

The motels that are seeking resource consent to be Government-contracted operators for emergency housing. Photos / Andrew Warner

Kelly Makiha
By
Kelly Makiha

Multimedia Journalist

More than 3600 submissions have been received from people wanting a say on the Government's future use of motels for emergency housing in Rotorua.

The "massive" number has been met with jubilation by those campaigning

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.