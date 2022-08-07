A reader wants to know how each councillor voted on the proposal of the sale of reserve sites. Photo / NZME

OPINION

In light of the council's proposed sale of reserve sites, I believe that all ratepayers eligible to vote in the election be made aware of how each councillor voted on the issue, with an opportunity for them to give their reasons.

It must be remembered that councillors are elected by us to represent us and our views on such matters of such importance.

To be able to make a considered decision on who to vote for it is imperative this information is forthcoming.

Richard Lyon

Rotorua

Housing policy a failure

Whether or not the planned building of Kainga Ora's three-storey accommodation blocks goes ahead, the sad reality is that this Government's housing policy has so far failed.

This will be a disappointment to the many people who voted for Labour in the hope that the wretched state of housing in this country could be remedied.

I write as a child of the state housing system introduced after World War II in response to the influx into Auckland of people from country areas seeking work.

My parents were part of that urban inflow, and we lived in Glen Innes during my formative years until I was 16.

It almost seems as though the opposite flow of people is now happening, although authorities deny this.

Either way, the current situation reflects failed government housing policies, of a number of governments, both National and Labour.

Sticking the homeless in three-storey reserves won't answer the basic problem or alleviate the likely socially disastrous impacts of living in a crowded three-storey dwelling overlooking the established homes of other residents.

Michael Smith

Rotorua

Surprise gift

I was sitting in a truck that I was shifting from the Mount to Rotorua when I was given reason to believe there are still some lovely people in our beautiful country.

I was about sixth in the queue at the stop-go man stopped behind an SUV. We had been there for a couple of minutes and the traffic going the other way was passing when I noticed the driver's door on the vehicle in front opening.

I sat and wondered what was happening when this woman got out holding a black shopping bag. I thought she was going to put it in the boot but she just walked past her car and headed towards my truck holding the bag up to make it obvious she wanted me to have it.

I wound the driver's window down and she said "here are some oranges from Murupara for you".

I took the bag and thanked her very much for her generosity and said she had better dash back to her car as the sign had gone green.

She took off like a rocket but the stop-go man waved his red sign and made her stop.

So we all stopped again, but not for long as there weren't many cars in the other queue.

Never mind, in the finish we all got to follow her to town.

What a lovely woman - and the oranges were lovely too.

Rod Petterson

Rotorua

