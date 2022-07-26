Rotorua. Photo / Felix Desmarais

In reply to Viv Radley, (Letters, July 19), voicing concern about Rotorua's reputation. I accept that there are some matters of concern, but they are far outweighed by all the positive experiences that Rotorua has to offer visitors and residents. All the wonderful things that attracted my wife and me here 23 years ago are still here to enjoy, such as the forests, the lakes, the thermal features, the adventure activities, the culture, the scenery, the restaurants and the cafes. There have been many improvements over that time. These assets are what we should be highlighting if we want to preserve Rotorua's reputation as a wonderful place to live or visit.

Keith Garratt

Rotorua

Have your say - but getting angry a mark of disrepect

I voted for Fisher Wang, after hearing his introduction speech, when he first stood as a candidate for the Rotorua Lakes Council. At 19, at the time, his life experiences were still ahead of him and he was voted onto the council. I felt his style was to listen and observe. We need a blend of youth, mature, female and male, around the council table if we are to achieve results that will bring the vibrancy back to the city. I have encountered some of the negative views against Wang and can't help but wonder how these folk would feel if the same abuse was aimed at them. Yes, folk do have the right to air their opinions but, doing it with aggression only shows what little respect they have for themselves (News, July 25). Sometimes it is those who tread softly, who are the most valuable.

Pauleen Wilkinson

Rotorua

Speak for the people, not the Government

From recent reports, It's clear Rotorua is being used as a dumping ground. Voters for council candidates need to remind them the council's primary duty is to protect and serve the interests of its ratepayers. Not to solve the Government's problems. Agree to vote for those speaking for the people.

Marilyn Carpenter

Rotorua

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz