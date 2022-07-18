A reader believes Rotorua could now be classed as one of the worst cities to live in with the way it is at the moment. Photo / Felix Desmarais

So New Zealand has been voted the second-worst country in the world to move to, according to a survey of immigrants.

Imagine what that is doing for our reputation. We were once one of the best countries to live in. I believe Rotorua could now be classed as one of the worst cities to live in with the way it is at the moment.

It has gone down rapidly since motels and hotels started being used for emergency housing for people from all over the country and places in the town surrounded by security fencing.

The Government has been allowed to take over Rotorua to use it as its drop-off station. There are also projects of unfinished and iconic buildings standing idly waiting to be fixed and reopened.

What is that telling people contemplating living here or even coming for a holiday? We were once New Zealand's most beautiful city, but that's a name we can forget about. And safe? Get real.

Viv Radley

Rotorua

Vote for those speaking for the people

It is sad times when I read in one issue of your newspaper that Plunket must fundraise to continue their services, yet in another, we read Crankworx gets a multimillion-dollar government grant. When did we get things so wrong? I admit to being divided, having worked in tourism I know how important Crankworx is to the tourism industry. On the other hand, when did nurturing infants and educating young parents become so unimportant? Next election we need to evaluate these issues and vote for those speaking for the people.

Annette Bates

Hamurana

