Repair works at Hamills Rotorua on Fenton St following a burglary this morning. Photo / Annabel Reid

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Repair works at Hamills Rotorua on Fenton St following a burglary this morning. Photo / Annabel Reid

A Rotorua central city store was ram-raided overnight and a number of items taken.

Repair work was under way this morning to the front entrance of Hamills Rotorua on Fenton St.

Senior Sergeant Simon Betchetti said police were called to the store about 2.44am.

Officers found a vehicle had been used to gain entry and that a number of items had been taken, he said. Those involved then left in a waiting car.