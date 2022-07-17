Adrian Humphreys' body was found in Tāngarākau on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Photo / Supplied

Adrian Humphreys' body was found in Tāngarākau on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Photo / Supplied

Police investigating the homicide of Rotorua man Adrian Humphreys in Taranaki say they now have a clear understanding of what happened.

The 57-year-old anaesthetic technician, originally from the United Kingdom, worked at Southern Cross Healthcare in Rotorua and was found dead at a remote campground in Tāngarākau on May 7.

In a statement today, police said they continued to search for items of interest as the investigation progressed.

"Locals will have noticed that the Police National Dive Squad and specialist search teams have been in the area recently," Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey said.

"And while I can't disclose what they were tasked with searching for, what I can say is we are making strong progress and we now have a clear understanding of what occurred."

Police continued to keep Humphreys' family up to date with progress.

"Adrian's sister Taresa has now returned home to the United Kingdom. His family are seeking justice and want those responsible held to account," Bouterey said.

"We hope to be able to advise them soon that we are at that stage."

Police believed those involved in his death had told others about what happened.

"This is a large burden to bear, and we encourage those holding this information to come forward and speak with us," Bouterey said.

"Anyone who can help is asked to call the dedicated phone number for this case, 0800 287 453."

In a statement provided to media by police, Taresa said Adrian "was a very special brother and son who embraced life to the full in all that he did."

"He was a very kind and caring person who would always put others first.

"This has been a very distressing and difficult time for the family not knowing who did this and why this awful act occurred to Adrian in such a remote and we thought safe country.

"We as a family reach out to those in New Zealand, who may know or who may have seen something, no matter how small, leading up to this horrendous act which took the life of my brother and my parents' son," she said.

We beg you to come forward and contact the police as a matter of urgency, so that other families do not go through what we have. Hopefully preventing this from happening again and that Adrian did not die in vain without getting justice."