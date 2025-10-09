That’s the message from organisers of the StokedNZ Topless Swim at Lake Rotoiti this Saturday, raising money for the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

Registration opens 8.30am at Okere Falls Store, with boats departing 9.45am for the hot pools. Tickets include a $250 goody bag, mulled wine, hot-pool entry and more. Every ticket sold supports breast cancer research, patient care and education.

Organisers hope to raise $25,000 while giving participants a memorable morning on the water.

More information can be found on the StokedNZ website.

Business Awards

Local businesses are being celebrated again at the Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards.

Finalists across sectors such as hospitality, tourism, retail, sustainability and entrepreneurship will gather at the Energy Events Centre on Saturday night for a black-tie gala.

There are 59 finalists across 14 categories, which were announced on July 30, with leading entries shortlisted by a 24-strong team of judges.

Last year Te Puia New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute claimed the Supreme Award after surviving three of the most tumultuous years in its 60-plus-year history during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Attendees can expect a three-course dinner, keynote addresses, entertainment and the much-anticipated reveal of the Supreme Award winner.

More information can be found on the Rotorua Business Awards website.

Mills-Tui Festival of Rugby League

Gear up for the second year of the Mills-Tui Festival of Rugby League on Saturday.

Expect three epic games and NRL greats such as Frank-Paul Nu’uausala, Sam Kasiano, Dean Whare and Greg Eastwood.

Food trucks, live performances, giveaways, autograph opportunities and cultural acts also fill the day.

Beyond the fun, the event aims to spark conversation around men’s mental health.

Former NRL player and festival founder Sione Faumuina said it was “a movement”.

Faumuina spoke to the Rotorua Daily Post last year about hitting “rock bottom” when he retired from professional sport.

The event will run from 10am to 4pm at Puketawhero Park.

More information and tickets can be found on Humanitix.

Bay of Plenty Steamers playoff

After a win against Wellington last Saturday, Bay of Plenty will host Tasman in a knockout clash.

The Steamers earned their home playoff after a gutsy win over Wellington last weekend and finished third in the Bunnings NPC round-robin.

They sit behind Canterbury (42) and Otago (41), with Hawke’s Bay (35), Taranaki, Tasman, Waikato and Counties Manukau rounding out the top eight.

Grab your mates and get behind the boys in blue and gold as they chase NPC glory.

Kickoff is 4.10pm at Tauranga Domain.

More information and tickets can be found on the Bay of Plenty Rugby Union website.

Final chance to vote

This weekend is the last chance to have your say in the 2025 Local Election.

Voting closes midday Saturday, with papers delivered to everyone on the electoral roll in mid-September.

Completed papers can be dropped into any of the orange voting bins around the district.

The Rotorua Lakes Council website said voting helps shape how the city is run, with the elected mayor and councillors making decisions that affect locals’ everyday life.

The city uses the first past the post (FPP) voting system, where the candidate with the most votes wins.

Final results are announced from October 16-19.

More details, including voting bin locations, can be found on the Rotorua Lakes Council website.

