There will be a contest, however, for the six general and three Māori ward vacancies.

Robert Lee and Don Paterson, both current general ward councillors, will challenge Tapsell for the mayoralty.

Haehaetu Barrett, who recently left her role as chief executive of social services organisation Lifewise to return to Rotorua, has thrown her name in the mix with dark horse Takeina (also known as Shakaina) Fraser rounding out the mayoral race.

Gregg Brown has performed a last-minute U-turn on stepping away from chambers to run again alongside the entire current general ward troupe, Sandra Kai Fong, Conan O’Brien, Fisher Wang, Lee and Paterson.

Runner-up in the last election’s mayoral race, Ben Sandford, is also on the ticket.

New Zealand’s current co-longest-serving councillor Trevor Maxwell is looking to take the record outright as he runs again in the Māori ward alongside five other hopefuls.

Meanwhile, a byelection is necessary for the Rotorua Lakes Community Board, as not enough nominees came forward to fill the four seats.

Candidates for Rotorua mayor

Tania Tapsell

Rotorua' s current mayor Tania Tapsell. Photo / Andrew Warner

Tapsell has been an elected member of council since 2013 and took on the top job after a comfortable election win in 2022.

She said she is committed to continuing to make Rotorua a better place for all - highlighting achievements in emergency housing motels, community safety, the museum rebuild, and Rotorua’s economic and housing growth.

“Over the next three years, I’ll continue to have a strong stance to deliver a safer community, reliable infrastructure and a sustainable future,” she said.

She promises a reprioritising of council spending on core services and highlights the chance for refreshed vision with a new chief executive in Andrew Moraes and a newly-elected council.

“We’re ready to keep the momentum going. Please support me to ensure strong, experienced leadership to deliver real results for Rotorua.”

Don Paterson - (Saving Rotorua)

Councillor Don Paterson. Photo / Laura Smith

Paterson said he is proudly Rotorua-born and raised.

Over the past three years he has fought for protecting reserves, affordable rates, and returning emergency motels to tourism. He also opposed mandatory water fluoridation.

The former radio and nightclub DJ said he will commit to beginning a restoration and revitalisation of Rotorua’s lakes, CBD, events and marketing strategies, and reforming the council’s leadership.

“I will champion community-first governance to ensure that important decisions, including the future of our waters, adhere to the principles of transparency, integrity and genuine public engagement,” he said.

“It’s time for change… change you can trust.”

Robert Lee - (Independent)

Councillor Robert Lee. Photograph / Andrew Warner

Elected to the general ward in 2022, Lee fully supports the Government’s proposal to cap rates.

“The Taxpayers’ Union says that Rotorua Council has increased rates by 31.6% with inflation at 13.7% over the last three years. I believe our council has got into some bad spending habits and needs a reset with a new level of financial discipline.”

He said that to do this, it must be ensured only the “democratically accountable” mayor and councillors are making decisions about spending ratepayers’ money and managing ratepayers’ assets.

He wants a review of all partnerships and committees to ensure they are acting in the best interests of the district.

He also wants to ensure all committees are operating lawfully, in accordance with the purpose of the Local Government Act – ”to enable democratic and local decision-making and action by, and on behalf of, communities".

He supports “equal opportunities” for council employees and suppliers, reflecting the “multi-cultural city that Rotorua has become”.

Shakaina Fraser

Approached for comment, Fraser said her “vision will become clear to potential voters” and wished to clarify she preferred to be known as Shakaina rather than Takeina.

Haehaetu Barrett

Haehaetu Barrett. Photo / Andrew Warner.

Born and raised in Te Koutu, Rotorua, and of Ngāti Whakaue (Raniera Kingi) and Tuhourangi (Tiripa Te Keepa) Barrett is a mother of three and grandmother of two. She says her whānau and hapū have supported her stand to be the next mayor of Rotorua.

She demands “action” and says she has a strong network of strategic relationships in central government and non-government organisations.

She said the city is “under siege from people suffering from homelessness and rough sleeping”, and her expertise in that space would help change the situation.

She would also prioritise the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi as the core partnership with the Crown and mana whenua.

“I am keen to undertake this role and look forward to standing together and seek your support to restore our community connectedness.”

Candidates for the general ward (six vacancies)

Jared Adams - (Independent)

Solo dad and former holiday park owner; pledges transparent, practical leadership to address rates, services, and community needs.

Philly Angus

A well-known name in Rotorua’s mountain-biking community, Angus says she has a natural ability to connect with people. A regular MC for local events, she supports Rotorua’s growth through tourism, culture, and community initiatives.

Gregg Brown

Sitting councillor calling for smarter financial management, reviewing the stadium, reducing debt and continuing recent progress with practical, non-partisan decision-making.

Jenny Chapman

A local mum, teacher, and community advocate, she says she will prioritise fair investment, responsible spending, youth engagement, and strong community connections.

Richard Collins - (Think Positive)

Campaigning on a “think positive” viewpoint, he wants responsible spending, debt management, and fair decision making while listening to all voices in the community.

Brendan Davis - (Your Voice on Council)

Stood unsuccessfully in 2022 when he campaigned on housing the homeless, fixing roads and gardens to attract tourists, reducing spending and alleviating crime.

Mathew Doidge

An academic and local board member, he says he believes evidence-based decision making can build a sustainable, inclusive Rotorua with a strong economy, mindful of community wellbeing and economic pressures.

Shakaina Fraser

Also running for mayor.

Frank ‘The Tank’ Grapl

Te Arawa born and bred local and active in tourism and community volunteering, he aims to boost youth engagement, support local business, and help revitalise Rotorua as a thriving city.

The total number of people running for council election has dropped to 40, from 45 in 2022. Photo / Andrew Warner

Ryan Gray - (Moving Rotorua Forward)

Believes Rotorua should be the best place to raise a family, start a business and get ahead. He focuses on housing, public spaces, future-proof infrastructure, easing rates pressure, fairer dog control, and improved community safety.

Sandra Kai Fong

Current deputy mayor, Kai Fong is seeking re-election to prioritise efficient spending, core services, and improved council operations. Background includes law, business, and governance.

Robert Lee - (Independent)

Current councillor, also running for mayor.

Reynold MacPherson - (Rotorua Residents and Ratepayers)

Former councillor and Residents and Ratepayers chairman since 2015. His focus is on openness, accountability, reducing debt, and capping rates near inflation. Advocates for free timed parking, restoring the CBD’s vibrancy, and refocusing the council on core services to support growth and community pride.

Jason Monahan

The Rotorua-born chef champions a positive food culture for community wellbeing. He is ready to “roll up my sleeves” to connect the city and support future generations.

Mariana Morrison

A former naval officer with governance and policy experience, she says she advocates for inclusive leadership and community-driven solutions, focusing on whānau wellbeing, economic inclusion, and ensuring meaningful roles for kaumātua and tāngata whaikaha.

Pam Neilson

Rotorua local Pam Neilson seeks to represent everyday voices, focusing on practical spending, infrastructure, and housing to support a thriving city for residents and visitors alike.

Conan O’Brien - (Restore, Rebuild and Reform)

The sixth candidate voted on to the general ward in 2022, he said then he had a background in retail, public service and governance in not-for-profits, and aimed to “restore Rotorua’s shattered reputation and unite our divided community”.

Don Paterson - (Saving Rotorua)

Current councillor, also running for mayor.

Neville Raethel - (Keep New Zealand Beautiful)

Local environmental and anti-litter activist who has a strong focus on environmental responsibility and improving Rotorua’s wellbeing.

Ben Sandford

Two-time winter Olympian aims to revitalise Rotorua’s CBD, boost night-time economy, improve sports facilities, and foster thriving communities through collaborative, creative governance and informed decision-making.

Rahul Sethi

Rotorua entrepreneur is promoting ethical leadership, accountability, and clear decision-making to drive meaningful community progress.

Fisher Wang - (Independent)

Two-term councillor first elected as Rotorua’s youngest councillor in 2019. He says he is committed to integrity and collaborative leadership with a focus on responsible infrastructure investment and decision making for current and future generations.

Candidate for the rural ward (1 vacancy)

Karen Barker

With no challengers, incumbent rural representative Karen Barker is elected.

Karen Barker has been re-elected to Rotorua Lakes Council. Photo / Zoe Adams

Candidates for Māori ward (three vacancies)

Trevor Horowaewae Maxwell

An elected councillor for 48 years, he says his focus will be on authentic partnerships, completing the museum rebuild, protecting pensioner units, and supporting rangatahi, kaumātua, and whānau.

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait

Formerly a councillor for 11 years. Says community strength, business, iwi representation, prioritising informed debate and practical solutions on housing, climate, water, business growth, and cost-of-living challenges form the basis of her plans.

Harina Rinaha Rupapera

Ngāti Whakaue and Ngāti Rangitihi scholar with expertise in mātauranga Tūpuna, conservation, and community enhancement, committed to strengthening tangata whenua voice and Rotorua’s wellbeing.

Te Whatanui Skipwith

Former actor says he will champion mana whenua voices, Rotokākahi protection, Te Tiriti justice, iwi partnerships, housing solutions, and opportunities for Rotorua’s rangatahi.

Te Rika Temara-Benfell - (Te Pāti Māori)

Community leader aims to combine governance expertise and values-based leadership to empower communities and foster a sustainable future for tamariki and mokopuna.

Rawiri Waru - (Independent)

Current councillor wants to “serve our community once again”. He says he will focus on iwi partnerships, infrastructure improvements, financial responsibility, economic growth, clear communication, and delivering results for Rotorua.

Candidates for Rotorua Lakes Community Board (four vacancies)

Peter MacMillan

Jennifer Rothwell

Phill Thomass - (Achieving For Our Lakes Communities)

Not enough candidates for vote. Byelection in November.

Candidates for Rotorua Lakes Community Board (four vacancies)

Rachel Bidois

Rachel Clark

Karen Forlong

Colin Guyton

Tina Marshall

Tina Rose

How to enrol to vote in the Rotorua election

If you’re on the electoral roll, you can vote in the local elections where you live.

You can enrol if you’re 18 or older, a New Zealand citizen or permanent resident, and have lived in New Zealand for more than one year continuously at some time in your life.

You can enrol or update your details online, or call 0800 36 76 56 for help.

If you enrol or update your address after August 1, you won’t get your voting papers sent in the mail. You’ll need to contact your council’s electoral officer.

The last day to enrol to vote in the local elections is October 10.

How to vote in the Rotorua election

Voting papers are sent out in mid-September to everyone on the electoral roll.

To post your vote, place it in the voting ballot boxes placed across Rotorua. Ballot box locations are listed in your candidate profile booklet with your voting papers.

If you did not enrol in time to receive your papers or you lose them you can still cast a special vote. Contact Rotorua Lakes Council for more information.

When is the Rotorua election?

August 1: Candidate nominations closed

Candidate nominations closed August 6: Candidates announced

September 9-22: Voting papers sent to enrolled voters

September 9–October 11: Voting open

October 11: Election day, voting closes at noon

October 11: Preliminary results announced

October 16-19: Final results announced

Sources: Rotorua Lakes Council, vote.nz

Mathew Nash is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. He has previously written for SunLive, been a regular contributor to RNZ and was a football reporter in the UK for eight years.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.