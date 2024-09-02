“At the end of that show, we played a game against the Australian side, and just that whole atmosphere of those last two days filming - I wanted to try to replicate that.
“When I was finally able to bring it all together, the kaupapa around raising awareness for men’s mental health and wellbeing just seemed to align with a lot of us as former NRL players.”
Faumina said statistics showed Pasifika and Māori men were overrepresented in mental health and harm statistics.
“If men are struggling emotionally, it’s okay to speak up. It’s okay to seek help. That’s a sign of strength and power, in my opinion.
“I think gone are the days ... for men to feel embarrassed talking about how they’re feeling ... it’s time that we start to look after ourselves, and one of the best ways to do that is to seek professional help if we need it.”
Several local businesses and organisations are also backing the event. including Mills-Tui - a heavy transport truck and trailer manufacturer.
In a press release, managing director Dean Purves said the company has placed a huge emphasis on mental health since the Covid-19 pandemic.
“In our industry ... people see talking about their issues as a weakness - but in reality, it’s the complete opposite and something that should be encouraged.
“Rugby League Legends XIII is a great opportunity to do that - we’re talking about really tough guys putting themselves out there to raise awareness for others. Plus, we get to enjoy a game of footy. It’s a win-win.”
Purves said the stresses of life and work could take a “huge toll” on people’s mental health.
“Whether it’s keeping up with rent, paying a mortgage or even just having enough money for groceries, our guys are out there working hard for their whānau in what is a difficult time for many.