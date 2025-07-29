“We have long known that Rotorua businesses are passionate, committed and resilient, and the high level of interest in the 2025 Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards has fully reinforced this.”
She said the chamber was incredibly proud of its city, its businesses and its people.
“We’re thrilled to deliver another Business Awards event that showcases everything Rotorua has to offer.”
Winners will be announced at a gala event on October 11 at the Energy Events Centre.
Tompkins Wake chief executive Jon Calder said the awards reflected the region’s growing business confidence.
“The Rotorua Business Awards have become a powerful lens on the region’s ambition and ingenuity.”
He said every entrant backed themselves, stepped into the spotlight, and that drove the collective progress of Rotorua’s business community.
“Fifty-nine finalists tells a story,” Calder said.
“We salute that courage, and we are proud to stand alongside a business community that turns resilience into growth.”
The next stage of the process for finalists is an interview with the relevant category judges, which will take place over the coming weeks.
Tompkins Wake Business Awards convenors Jasmine Findlater and Theresa Le Bas said the high calibre of entries made shortlisting the finalists a tough job for judges.
“They take their job extremely seriously, and they have been thorough in their assessments of every entry.”
Last year Te Puia New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute claimed the Supreme Award at the awards after surviving three of the most tumultuous years in its 60-plus year history during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Te Puia won the Rotorua NZ Manaakitanga Tourism and Hospitality Category to put it in the running for the Supreme Award.
Tickets for the Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards 2025 are now on sale at www.rotoruabusinessawards.co.nz.
- NZME - owner of the Rotorua Daily Post - is sponsor of the People’s Choice award.
2025 Tompkins Wake Rotorua Businesses Awards Finalists
MOUNTAIN JADE - CREATIVE ARTS & DESIGN
Te Puia
Rotorua Musical Theatre
Mountain Jade
SCION - INNOVATION & TECHNOLOGY
Cetogenix Ltd
Upflow
The Helical Company Ltd
SetSeed
EBBETT - RETAIL
Rotorua ITM
STOKEDNZ
River’s Catch
Telfer Marine
ROTORUA NZ - MANAAKITANGA TOURISM & HOSPITALITY
Citron Café
Tohu Experiences
Rotorua Canopy Tours
Aura Accommodation
Sudima Lake Rotorua
PUKEROA ORUAWHATA HOLDINGS - PRIMARY MANUFACTURING & BUILDING
DMI Electrical Engineering Ltd
Exeter Homes
Top Gear Trailers
Lakes Consultancy Ltd
High Duty Plastics Ltd
OSBORNES FUNERAL DIRECTORS – PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
House of Elliott
The Pet Vet Rotorua
ITCo Solutions
Peak Safety Training
UNISON – KAITIAKITANGA ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY AND CLIMATE CHANGE
Mountain Bike Rotorua Adventure Hub
Te Arawa Wallaby Kahui Charitable Trust
Ruru Sustainable Forest and Land Ltd
Rotorua Canopy Tours
Sulphur City Soapery Ltd
TE PUIA – EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR
Wai-O-Tapu Thermal Wonderland
ITCO Solutions Ltd
Sudima Lake Rotorua
United First National
MOUNTAIN JADE – BILINGUAL BUSINESS
Te Puia
Redwoods Treewalk & Altitude
Arataua Media
TIMBERLANDS LIMITED – WORKPLACE SAFETY AND WELLBEING
Storm Proofed Roofing
Rotorua Regional Airport
Mills-Tui Ltd
MONTANA FOOD & EVENTS – NOT FOR PROFIT & SOCIAL ENTERPRISE
Taiohi Tūrama - Rotorua Centre for Youth
Kai Rotorua Charitable Trust
Rotorua Pacific Islands Development Charitable Trust
Lake Ōkāreka Community Association
Unseen Heroes
TOI OHOMAI – EMERGING BUSINESS LEADER
Ariki Tibble
David Remmerswaal
Renee Tapsell
Ellen Tyrrell
Victoria Travis
Jess Mitchell
ROTORUA LAKES COUNCIL – OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO ROTORUA AWARD
Scion | Bioeconomy Science Institute
Te Arawa Kapa Haka Rohe
Kilwell Group
St Chads Trust
NZME – PEOPLE’S CHOICE
Hello Stranger Cafe
Fanciful Cakes by Merenia
House of Elliott
Te Arawa Swimming Inc