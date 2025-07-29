Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards 2025: Finalists named

Rotorua Daily Post
4 mins to read

Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards last year. Photo / Michelle Cutelli Photography

Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards last year. Photo / Michelle Cutelli Photography

The finalists for this year’s Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards have been announced.

A total of 59 finalists across 14 categories have been named today, with leading entries shortlisted by a 24-strong team of judges.

Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Melanie Short said it was “uplifting” to see the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save