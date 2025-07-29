“We have long known that Rotorua businesses are passionate, committed and resilient, and the high level of interest in the 2025 Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards has fully reinforced this.”

She said the chamber was incredibly proud of its city, its businesses and its people.

“We’re thrilled to deliver another Business Awards event that showcases everything Rotorua has to offer.”

Winners will be announced at a gala event on October 11 at the Energy Events Centre.

Tompkins Wake chief executive Jon Calder said the awards reflected the region’s growing business confidence.

“The Rotorua Business Awards have become a powerful lens on the region’s ambition and ingenuity.”

He said every entrant backed themselves, stepped into the spotlight, and that drove the collective progress of Rotorua’s business community.

“Fifty-nine finalists tells a story,” Calder said.

“We salute that courage, and we are proud to stand alongside a business community that turns resilience into growth.”

The next stage of the process for finalists is an interview with the relevant category judges, which will take place over the coming weeks.

Tompkins Wake Business Awards convenors Jasmine Findlater and Theresa Le Bas said the high calibre of entries made shortlisting the finalists a tough job for judges.

Te Puia New Zealand Maori Arts and Crafts Institute claimed the Supreme Award at the 2024 Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards. Photo / Michelle Cutelli Photography

“They take their job extremely seriously, and they have been thorough in their assessments of every entry.”

Last year Te Puia New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute claimed the Supreme Award at the awards after surviving three of the most tumultuous years in its 60-plus year history during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Te Puia won the Rotorua NZ Manaakitanga Tourism and Hospitality Category to put it in the running for the Supreme Award.

Tickets for the Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards 2025 are now on sale at www.rotoruabusinessawards.co.nz.

NZME - owner of the Rotorua Daily Post - is sponsor of the People’s Choice award.

2025 Tompkins Wake Rotorua Businesses Awards Finalists

MOUNTAIN JADE - CREATIVE ARTS & DESIGN

Te Puia

Rotorua Musical Theatre

Mountain Jade

SCION - INNOVATION & TECHNOLOGY

Cetogenix Ltd

Upflow

The Helical Company Ltd

SetSeed

EBBETT - RETAIL

Rotorua ITM

STOKEDNZ

River’s Catch

Telfer Marine

ROTORUA NZ - MANAAKITANGA TOURISM & HOSPITALITY

Citron Café

Tohu Experiences

Rotorua Canopy Tours

Aura Accommodation

Sudima Lake Rotorua

PUKEROA ORUAWHATA HOLDINGS - PRIMARY MANUFACTURING & BUILDING

DMI Electrical Engineering Ltd

Exeter Homes

Top Gear Trailers

Lakes Consultancy Ltd

High Duty Plastics Ltd

OSBORNES FUNERAL DIRECTORS – PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

House of Elliott

The Pet Vet Rotorua

ITCo Solutions

Peak Safety Training

UNISON – KAITIAKITANGA ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY AND CLIMATE CHANGE

Mountain Bike Rotorua Adventure Hub

Te Arawa Wallaby Kahui Charitable Trust

Ruru Sustainable Forest and Land Ltd

Rotorua Canopy Tours

Sulphur City Soapery Ltd

TE PUIA – EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR

Wai-O-Tapu Thermal Wonderland

ITCO Solutions Ltd

Sudima Lake Rotorua

United First National

MOUNTAIN JADE – BILINGUAL BUSINESS

Te Puia

Redwoods Treewalk & Altitude

Arataua Media

TIMBERLANDS LIMITED – WORKPLACE SAFETY AND WELLBEING

Storm Proofed Roofing

Rotorua Regional Airport

Mills-Tui Ltd

MONTANA FOOD & EVENTS – NOT FOR PROFIT & SOCIAL ENTERPRISE

Taiohi Tūrama - Rotorua Centre for Youth

Kai Rotorua Charitable Trust

Rotorua Pacific Islands Development Charitable Trust

Lake Ōkāreka Community Association

Unseen Heroes

TOI OHOMAI – EMERGING BUSINESS LEADER

Ariki Tibble

David Remmerswaal

Renee Tapsell

Ellen Tyrrell

Victoria Travis

Jess Mitchell

ROTORUA LAKES COUNCIL – OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO ROTORUA AWARD

Scion | Bioeconomy Science Institute

Te Arawa Kapa Haka Rohe

Kilwell Group

St Chads Trust

NZME – PEOPLE’S CHOICE

Hello Stranger Cafe

Fanciful Cakes by Merenia

House of Elliott

Te Arawa Swimming Inc