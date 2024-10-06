Te Puia New Zealand Maori Arts and Crafts Institute claimed the Supreme Award at the 2024 Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards. Photo / Michelle Cutelli Photography
Te Puia New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute has claimed the Supreme Award at the Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards after surviving three of the most tumultuous years in its 60-plus year history during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards were presented at a gala event at the Energy Events Centre on Saturday night, with a record-breaking 836 people in attendance, a Rotorua Business Chamber statement said.
Out of 120 entries, 60 were selected as finalists, with 16 winners receiving awards on the night.
Te Puia New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute won the Rotorua NZ Manaakitanga Tourism and Hospitality Category to put it in the running for the Supreme Award.
Te Puia took the top spot over five other category winners in what the judges called the “barest of margins, after the closest competition in years”, the statement said.
Rotorua Business Chamber president Paul Ingram said Te Puia was an “intrinsic part” of the local economy and community and a “critical element” of Aotearoa New Zealand’s tourism sector and global cultural brand.
“After being one of the earliest tourism operations to close its gates due to the Covid pandemic - even before New Zealand’s national lockdown - Te Puia and its team refused to stay down.
“Instead, it used this time to re-invent its operations and offering, combining its rich heritage with innovative new ideas to emerge stronger than ever.
“Today, it proudly delivers a high-quality offering that is a credit to its legacy, those that have trod Te Whakarewarewa Valley’s paths for more than 200 years, and its passionate kaimahi [employees].”
Ingram said Te Puia’s resilience, passion, and commitment epitomised the strength and vision of the Rotorua business community.
“Our people and businesses are a force to be reckoned with, and if we all work together – with council, iwi and government – we can forge an inspirational vision for our city’s future that will make us unstoppable,” Ingram said.
“I can’t wait to see what the next 12 months brings for our city.”
Tompkins Wake chief executive Jon Calder praised the Rotorua Business Awards for consistently spotlighting exceptional businesses and their contributions to the region.
“The Rotorua Business Awards never fail to showcase the innovation, community impact, sustainable practices, and rich culture that make Rotorua, and its renowned manaakitanga, stand out on the global stage.”
Calder said Te Puia’s win was a testament to their resilience and innovation, combining cultural heritage with “exceptional” visitor experiences.
“Despite the challenges of recent years, they’ve emerged stronger, showcasing the strength of Rotorua’s business community.”
Calder congratulated Te Puia and all winners and finalists.
Another highlight was the presentation of two of Rotorua’s most prestigious business awards.