Te Puia New Zealand Maori Arts and Crafts Institute claimed the Supreme Award at the 2024 Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards. Photo / Michelle Cutelli Photography

Rotorua Business Chamber president Paul Ingram said Te Puia was an “intrinsic part” of the local economy and community and a “critical element” of Aotearoa New Zealand’s tourism sector and global cultural brand.

“After being one of the earliest tourism operations to close its gates due to the Covid pandemic - even before New Zealand’s national lockdown - Te Puia and its team refused to stay down.

“Instead, it used this time to re-invent its operations and offering, combining its rich heritage with innovative new ideas to emerge stronger than ever.

“Today, it proudly delivers a high-quality offering that is a credit to its legacy, those that have trod Te Whakarewarewa Valley’s paths for more than 200 years, and its passionate kaimahi [employees].”

Ingram said Te Puia’s resilience, passion, and commitment epitomised the strength and vision of the Rotorua business community.

“Our people and businesses are a force to be reckoned with, and if we all work together – with council, iwi and government – we can forge an inspirational vision for our city’s future that will make us unstoppable,” Ingram said.

“I can’t wait to see what the next 12 months brings for our city.”

Tompkins Wake chief executive Jon Calder praised the Rotorua Business Awards for consistently spotlighting exceptional businesses and their contributions to the region.

“The Rotorua Business Awards never fail to showcase the innovation, community impact, sustainable practices, and rich culture that make Rotorua, and its renowned manaakitanga, stand out on the global stage.”

Calder said Te Puia’s win was a testament to their resilience and innovation, combining cultural heritage with “exceptional” visitor experiences.

“Despite the challenges of recent years, they’ve emerged stronger, showcasing the strength of Rotorua’s business community.”

Calder congratulated Te Puia and all winners and finalists.

The Red Stag Business Person of the Year was awarded to Warwick Wilshier of Williams and Wilshier Transport. Photo / Michelle Cutelli Photography

Another highlight was the presentation of two of Rotorua’s most prestigious business awards.

The Red Stag Business Person of the Year was awarded to Warwick Wilshier of Williams and Wilshier Transport.

Rotorua Lakes Council’s Outstanding Contribution to Rotorua award was presented to Linley and Rob Parry, from McDonald’s.

Rotorua Lakes Council’s Outstanding Contribution to Rotorua award was presented to Linley and Rob Parry from McDonald’s. Photo / Michelle Cutelli Photography

“While they come from diverse backgrounds, all three share a commitment to building sustainable enterprises, creating jobs and career pathways, and giving back to the local community,” Calder said.

“Rotorua is a better place because of their hard work and success, and it’s an honour to recognise them in this way.”

The full list of award winners

MOUNTAIN JADE - CREATIVE ARTS & DESIGN: Aronui Arts Festival

SCION – INNOVATION & TECHNOLOGY: Triple Scoop

DELOITTE - RETAIL: Mountain Jade

ROTORUA NZ MANAAKITANGA TOURISM & HOSPITALITY: Te Puia | New Zealand Māori Arts and Craf

PUKEROA ORUAWHATA HOLDINGS - PRIMARY MANUFACTURING & BUILDING: Lee Bros Cabinets and Joinery

PAK ‘N’ SAVE - PROFESSIONAL SERVICES: Watchdog Security

JASCO DISTRIBUTING - KAITIAKITANGA ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE CHANGE : Aotearoa Dive

TE PUIA - EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR: Kilwell Group

TE ARAWA LAKES TRUST - BILINGUAL BUSINESS: Xcel Builders Ltd

TIMBERLANDS LIMITED - WORKPLACE SAFETY AND WELL-BEING: Kilwell Group

OSBORNES FUNERAL DIRECTORS - NOT FOR PROFIT & SOCIAL ENTERPRISE: House of Science

NZME – PEOPLE’S CHOICE: The Pet Vet

TOI OHOMAI – EMERGING BUSINESS LEADER: Ashleigh Nairn

RED STAG – BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR: Warwick Wilshier, Williams and Wilshier Transport

ROTORUA LAKES COUNCIL – OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO ROTORUA: Linley and Rob Parry

TOMPKINS WAKE – SUPREME AWARD: Te Puia | New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute