Rob and Linley Parry have sold their three McDonald's restaurants and are leaving Rotorua after 21 years.
Rob and Linley Parry have owned Rotorua’s three McDonald’s restaurants for 21 years but are leaving to further their opportunities in Hamilton. They are credited with raising nearly $2m for charity, donating more than $1.4m in community sponsorship and building young people’s career aspirations. Senior journalist Kelly Makiha discovers why the Parrys are a big loss for Rotorua.
Ben Jaques stands up proudly in front of his workmates and bosses and says he never thought he’d ever be proud to say he worked at McDonald’s.
But as part of speeches at a farewell function this week for Rotorua franchise owners Rob and Linley Parry, the 27-year-old was among the many young people who paid tribute to the couple for being generous and aspirational leaders.
The Parrys have sold their three Rotorua stores - Fenton St, Fairy Springs Rd and Te Ngae Rd - and have bought three stores in Hamilton with the dream of owning the six others in the city if they come up for sale.
Jacques has worked for the Parrys for nearly 10 years and is now the Fenton St restaurant assistant manager.
“Before I moved here to Rotorua, I was never proud of working at McDonald’s. I was ashamed of it. I didn’t like to tell my family and friends. That was until I worked with you [the Parrys]. You have showed me a whole new side to the business and to take pride in it.”
Another staff member, Brae Thomson, told the Rotorua Daily Post at the event he was 15 when he started working at McDonald’s part-time. Half-way through Year 13, he realised his career goals under the Parrys were greater so he left school.
Now he’s 20, he’s jointly bought a house with the Parrys in Hamilton and has moved there to work as their restaurant manager in one of the stores they have bought.
Thomson said not only had the Parrys helped him get on the property ladder at such a young age but they were also showing him how he could one day own a McDonald’s franchise.
In the past 15 years, the Parrys have raised $1.4 million at 14 annual Supper Club fundraising events with all proceeds going to the Ronald McDonald Family Retreats in Rotorua. The retreats are used as getaways for families of sick children or those who have lost children.
They have also given out more than $1.4 million in sponsorships, including adult and children’s sports groups, kapa haka teams and through education grants at almost all schools in Rotorua.
The scheme operates throughout New Zealand where McDonald’s staff are encouraged to donate between $1 and $5 a week to charity from their salaries.
Linley Parry said she was proud to say about three-quarters of their Rotorua staff donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities from their weekly payroll and those donations made up close to half of the payroll donations to the Ronald McDonald House Charities in New Zealand
Why they are leaving
Rob Parry told the Rotorua Daily Post they had had a great run in Rotorua but there were more McDonald’s restaurants to buy in Hamilton.
“We have had the time of our lives.”
He said they had bought three McDonald’s in Hamilton - 5 Cross Roads at Claudelands, Hamiton East and Chartwell Square - but the city had nine in total and possibly 10 in the future.
“That would create a great opportunity for us if we got [them] one day.”
When asked why they stayed in Rotorua for so long, Rob Parry was quick to respond.
“It’s the people, it’s a wonderful city, the culture you love, it’s made Linley and I better people.”
Despite publicly speaking out about the homeless issues and its impacts on his business, Rob Parry said that wasn’t what made them leave.
“It’s more the opportunities that arose in Hamilton. That was the main driver of our decision. We love this city, we will always love this city. It’s been really challenging, there’s no denying that but Hamilton has its issues too.”
Rob Parry said at his farewell function that he and Linley arrived in Rotorua 21 years ago from Fielding with their then 1-year-old son, George, and his baby brother, Tom, on the way.
“It was a huge slog. But we were lucky, right at the start.”
Part of their vision for staff and business came from the late Te Arawa kaumātua Mita Mohi.
“That man and his family embraced us and taught us how amazing Rotorua was and what a special city this was. We really appreciated the time we had with him. He took us all under his wing. After a couple of years ... we came to love this city of Rotorua.”
He said while business sales had grown immensely over the years, the best part of the job was seeing young staff members flourish.
“I know people my age tend to think of the youth of today as not broken or not where they want them to be. But I disagree. I think the youth of Rotorua is in really good hands because of what you guys do, how hard you work,” Rob Parry said at the function.
He described the staff as a like a “McFamily”.
The tightness of the group was evident early on when the former Happy Homestead restaurant on Fairy Springs Rd was the subject of an aggravated robbery. He got a call from police to say the robbers had been caught and were sitting in the restaurant with their hands on their heads.
“Without you, our support wouldn’t have worked. You have brought the dream to life.”
She said she was proud of the staff who worked through the management development programmes, attended classes and completed training.
“For some, they achieved more success than they did at school. This is something Rob and I are really proud of.”
Deagan Williams was one of those staff members. He told the Rotorua Daily Post he was now a Rotorua McDonald’s department manager at 20.
He started working part-time at McDonald’s when he was 15 but he didn’t get excited about school.
“After my first year working part-time at McDonald’s, I realised I wanted to progress there and was fulltime at McDonald’s when I was 16 ... I saw how much more I could grow ... It’s kind of showed me that you can create a future and can grow more off McDonald’s and showed there is potential to go higher up.’'