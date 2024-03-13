Supper Club supporters cheer a record tally raised for the Ronald McDonald Family Retreats. Photo / Andrew Warner

It’s a record – Supper Club supporters in Rotorua have raised more than $168,000 for charity tonight.

The 15th annual Supper Club event was held at the Novotel Rotorua where locals bid on auction items before heading off for a donated dinner service at venues around the city.

The aim each year is to raise money for the upkeep of Rotorua’s two Ronald McDonald Family Retreats, which are holiday homes on the shores of Lake Rotorua at Ngongotahā. The homes provide a getaway for families of very sick children or those who have recently died.

As MC Paul Hickey, from The Hits, announced the grand total of $168,666, there was a roar from the crowd.

One of the main organisers, Rob Parry, told the Rotorua Daily Post it was a clear record, with the previous highest tally being $160,000.

He said given the cost of living crisis and other world events in recent years, it was humbling to raise so much.

“That’s blown it out of the water. We go in with lower expectations and get blown away every time but we have got an incredible community.”

Contributing to the total was the single biggest auction item winner, Julz Parry, who outbid her opponents for a luxury holiday in Europe that fetched $30,000.

The lot was an eight-day romantic Rhine River cruise from Amsterdam to Basel donated by helloworld Travel Rotorua with support from Viking Long Ships.

Although the total package was worth $21,000, Parry said she didn’t mind paying $30,000 because it was for charity.

Still smiling from winning the prize minutes after the auction, Parry told the Rotorua Daily Post her parents lived in Europe and she saw it as a great opportunity to support a wonderful cause as well as have some time away to visit them.

Deborah Kay (left), from helloworld Travel Rotorua, celebrates with Julz Parry who claimed the auction's top lot with a bid of $30,000. Photo / Andrew Warner

Helloworld Travel Rotorua owner Deborah Kay said she was more than thrilled with the auction.

“It’s the biggest single amount we’ve ever had for an auction item. That’s fantastic.”

A special tribute was paid to Rotorua’s McDonald’s franchise owners Rob Parry and his wife, Linley, for organising the Supper Club events for the past 15 years alongside a committee of volunteers. Their contribution was described by one of the speakers as “exceptional”.

How Supper Club works

There are 50 tables with eight people seated at each. Each table goes in a draw to find out where in the city they will be hosted for dinner that night.

The night starts with drinks at the Novotel Rotorua, where an auction for donated goods is held and the table draw is made.

Ticket-holders then head to their dinner destinations to enjoy their night. All food and drinks are donated by the venues.

