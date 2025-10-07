Advertisement
NPC: Bay of Plenty Steamers lock in home quarter-final after comeback win

Rosalie Liddle Crawford
MULTIMEDIA JOURNALIST·SunLive·
The Bay of Plenty Steamers beat Wellington 33-26 at Porirua Park on Saturday to secure a home quarter-final spot.

With Tauranga Domain set to host knockout rugby this weekend, Bay of Plenty Steamers coach Richard Watt hopes the local crowd will turn up in force.

The Steamers clinched a home quarter-final in the 2025 Bunnings NPC after finishing third in the round-robin standings.

The team capped off their regular

