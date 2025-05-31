Dean Purves, director of Rotorua trailer manufacturer and event sponsor Mills-Tui, said the decision to support the event was “deeply personal and values-driven”.
“We know how important it is to stand behind initiatives that impact our people, especially in regions like Rotorua.
“This isn’t just sponsorship — it’s an opportunity to back a movement that’s using rugby league to bring light to some of the darkest corners of our community.“
He told the Rotorua Daily Post last year that men’s mental health programmes like League Legends helped reduce staff turnover, and that encouraging open discussions about wellbeing had improved company culture.
With the support of Bay of Plenty Rugby League and Aotearoa NZ Māori Rugby League, the festival will deliver a triple-header of games, including a U18 development match and a masters exhibition game.
The main event sees League Legends XIII take on Aotearoa NZ Māori Rugby League, led by former Kangaroo and NSW enforcer James Tamou and featuring dual international and All Black star Nehe Milner-Skudder.
The League Legends XIII squad welcomed new additions Shaun Kenny-Dowall and Sam Kasiano, joining a line-up of past NRL greats.
The development match is League Kings Academy vs Bay of Plenty Under-18s, while the masters game will honour players who paved the way and showed how to forge lifelong bonds through footy.
The festival starts on October 10 with a fundraising breakfast featuring kōrero from players about their mental health journeys. An open training session would follow.
This year, the festival partnered with the Last Chance Project Charitable Trust to raise awareness and funds for men’s mental health.