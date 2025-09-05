Jared Adams

The biggest issue is transparency to the public. The community is still kept too much in the dark about the operations of the council when it is required by law to be “open, transparent and democratically accountable”.

The perpetual debt cycle the council has put the ratepayer in means the debt may never be paid off.

The public’s opinion and how elected officials vote sometimes seem starkly opposed to each other, when in reality, how do you represent the ratepayers when voting against their wishes?

Transparency from the council will create a better community environment, and more people would get on board with what the council is doing if it listened to the public and provided far greater transparency. Rotorua will return to being the tourism capital of New Zealand as it has been in the past. This will take time, less PR spin and more honesty to regain trust.

Philly Angus

Rates affordability and sustainable infrastructure to meet community needs.

Local Water Done Well reform. Ensuring all decisions are made with consideration of our environment and community, and with engagement from our mana whenua, while being financially sustainable.

Safe, thriving communities and a vibrant CBD.

My vision for Rotorua is to be a thriving and sustainable city, the best place in New Zealand to live, visit and invest in.

In 10 years, I want Rotorua to have a vibrant city centre full of local business, culture, and events; a community whose wellbeing and safety is always looked after; clean lakes, reliable and strong infrastructure that future generations can depend on. This can be achieved through smart financial decisions, building safer communities by working closely with police and community groups, and protecting our environment. We need to be making good decisions with people, place, purpose at the heart of this process.

Gregg Brown

Identify major opportunities for savings to ratepayers.

How we return the recovered water from the treatment plant to the land. Potential saving $20m over 10 years.

Reducing the net costs of the stadium. What is the best use of that asset? Potential savings $10m to $20m over 10 years.

Liquidating any freehold property not required for core council services, potentially realising $10m to $20m, using this cash to reduce borrowings.

Vision for the city. That’s really the mayor’s call, but a test for council is whether we are attracting good people to live and invest.

Jenny Chapman

Ensuring financially and environmentally sustainable investment in infrastructure.

Generating revenue to help offset rates through tourism and smart investment.

Building safe, thriving neighbourhoods in partnership with mana whenua, social agencies, and local communities.

My vision is for Rotorua to be a place where locals are proud to call home, and visitors leave with unforgettable experiences. To achieve this, I will listen to the voices of rangatahi, community, businesses, and agencies, and invest in long-term strategies that deliver sustainable growth and wellbeing for our whole community.

Richard Collins

Transparency and accountability - council must be clear with ratepayers, particularly around finances and the impact of maintenance/renewal of assets on rates. This must be easily understandable, with future projects evaluated against ratepayer affordability, with core commitments and managing debt prioritised.

Local Water Done Well will impact council finances and be even more complex if involving multiple councils.

Future local government reform could have a major impact. The council needs to lobby proactively for local ratepayers.

I want a vibrant and sustainable economy and a safer, more pleasant place to live. These are interlinked issues: if people are financially better off and everyone is given opportunities, we will all be happier. We need everyone to be successful, and the whole region to prosper.

There are complex issues to resolve, with many sides to every argument. I will be open to ideas and opinions when making decisions for the community.

Brendan Davis

Cap the rate,

Safety in the city

Homelessness?

To be the Queenstown of the North Island. To get business up and running well in the city and have a long-term solution for the homeless. Clean up our city and make it a place people feel safe to work and come to visit, then promote our city to get the tourism back to a much higher level.

My vision is a city that encourages community engagement, gives back to our elderly, and supports our youth and families. I believe in Rotorua and, with your vote, I would be honoured to help make our community a better place to live.

Mathew Doidge

Revenue raising and expenditure. Thought needs to be given to the carrying capacity of ratepayers and renters before decisions for further spending and revenue raising are taken, including prioritising savings elsewhere before making additional demands on Rotorua residents.

Liveability. Rotorua’s liveability depends on sustainably managing natural and built environments. Council must address climate and housing challenges through innovative policies, ensuring adequate, quality housing supply to ease market pressures, reduce homelessness, enhance safety, and create resilient, future-focused communities.

Water services. If proper provisions aren’t adopted, risks include consumer costs, environmental harm, and financial unsustainability. Council’s decision — to keep water services in-house or shift to a CCO— will shape residents’ futures for decades.

My vision is for a vibrant and sustainable Rotorua with a strong economy; a city that is inclusive and equitable, providing opportunities for all. I will support long-term, evidence-based decision-making that effectively engages stakeholders, while remaining cognisant of economic stresses confronting us.

Shakaina Fraser

People of Rotorua participation

Elders wisdom community involvement

Honouring of volunteers

These are not issues that a person standing as a candidate can navigate from their own vision.

There has to be involvement from all people with vested interests. The land owners, Waka Te Arawa, the homeowners, the ratepayers, the citizens of Rotorua as a whole.

They are who matters, not us candidates who stand to lead. But them who will share that leadership with us. We are here to serve the people.

Frank Grapl

Safety and returning vibrancy in CBD and Fenton St. Especially addressing homelessness.

Cleaning up rubbish and maintaining the look that Rotorua was known for as New Zealand’s most beautiful city.

Make the rates spending understandable in layman’s terms, with a pie graph for the public to determine if their money is being justifiably spent. An updated weekly or monthly newsletter for the Rotorua public to track our spending.

To be the number one tourist destination in New Zealand and be more affordable for locals to visit our local attractions.

Bring in strategies of what already works internationally, connecting more of our locals and tourism/city business on a regular basis.

Ryan Gray

Rotorua has been through tough times, but our city is worth fighting for. Rotorua deserves a council focused on solutions that help people thrive.

That means investing in infrastructure, sports fields and community facilities that strengthen our city and create foundations for more jobs and opportunities.

We need smarter planning rules to enable housing for all stages of life, and to leverage Rotorua’s location near New Zealand’s busiest port by unlocking commercial land and ensuring RotoruaNZ can drive growth and attract more visitors by restoring our reputation.

Homelessness and crime require stronger central government support. With my background in business and the public service, I know how Wellington works and will fight for the resources Rotorua needs.

I will put downward pressure on rates, reform outdated rules to cut costs for responsible dog owners and improve safety, and ensure tangata whenua are respected for their role in shaping Rotorua.

Sandra Kai Fong

Finding efficiencies and cost savings in council operations.

Addressing infrastructure challenges for water.

Investment in or divestment of some council assets.

Rotorua 2035, a prosperous, proud and vibrant community where tourism, forestry and innovation drive jobs and investment. I’m a strong and passionate advocate for Rotorua and will champion anything that helps to achieve this vision through council policies, projects and work programmes.

Robert Lee

Excessive rates rises. Over the last three years this council has increased rates by 32% while inflation was running at 14%. This is unsustainable. I support the capping of rates and spending ratepayers’ money on “core business”, rather than on all the “nice to haves”.

Reviewing partnerships and committees to ensure they are all acting lawfully, openly and transparently to ensure that, in the future, decisions about spending ratepayers’ money will only be made by the democratically elected mayor and councillors in the best interests of our district.

Equal opportunities for council employees and suppliers, reflecting the multicultural city that Rotorua has become.

I would like to see Rotorua as the best version of “us” that we can be. That includes being a thriving tourism destination. We can’t also be a major social housing destination serving the rest of New Zealand. The two visions are incompatible. We therefore need to review our housing policies accordingly.

Reynold MacPherson

If elected councillor, I will focus on financial reform - capping rate rises to inflation and reducing debt; restoring vibrancy to the CBD through free time-limited parking and events; and restricting council to its legislated core business - safe infrastructure, regulatory services, community facilities, and democratic governance.

My 10-year vision is a city of civic pride and opportunity, underpinned by prudent financial management and accountable leadership, where decisions are made with integrity, fairness, and respect for all, without political theatrics.

Mariana Morrison

Inclusive and community-led decision making

Sustainable economic growth and development

Future-focused management of Rotorua’s assets

My vision for Rotorua is protecting what we have, growing what we need, and strengthening our communities, achieved through strategic leadership, collaboration, and with whānau at the centre.

Don Paterson

Three key issues I will prioritise are: restoring Rotorua’s reputation as a world-class destination; enabling a resilient economy while keeping rates affordable; and ensuring local voices are driving the future of our region.

Rotorua is a vibrant world-class destination that balances prosperity with social wellbeing and a thriving natural environment. I will achieve this through stronger council-industry-iwi partnerships, advocating for co-investment in tourism and infrastructure, and policies that encourage business growth, while embedding cultural identity at the heart of our city.

Ben Sandford

Housing and homelessness: I would work to enable diverse housing options, accelerate consenting, and develop government and iwi partnership to restore stability for families.

Community safety and wellbeing: I’d support initiatives that improve CBD safety through better lighting, activation of public spaces, and collaboration with police, social services, and community groups.

Economic growth and infrastructure: We need to invest in resilient infrastructure, diversify income streams, and back local business and workforce development to provide sustainable jobs.

I see a Rotorua where …

Housing is affordable, safe, and sustainable – with no homelessness crisis.

Inner city is vibrant and welcoming – a hub of local culture, markets, shops, and community events.

Partnership with mana whenua is genuine and visible.

Rotorua is a leader in eco-tourism and geothermal innovation.

I’d commit to evidence-led decision-making, deeper collaboration between council, community, iwi, and central government, and transparent communication with residents.

Rahul Sethi

Spiking rates

Unexplained levies

Homeless people on streets who need help and right guidance

I want a vibrant, safe, and thriving Rotorua with strong tourism, a healthy environment for current and future generations, and affordable housing. I’ll support local businesses, invest in infrastructure, promote sustainability, and work closely with the community to address key issues.

Māori Ward candidates (3 seats)

Trevor Maxwell

Strengthen relationships with Te Arawa, as a key stakeholder in addressing our housing crisis and homelessness.

Complete the rebuild and reopen the Rotorua Museum, as a vital cultural, historical, and economic asset for our city.

Retain our 152 pensioner units under financial council control.

Support efforts in regaining the number one position in tourism.

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait

Set a rate increase for three years. Give ratepayers certainty.

Local Water Done Better, in other words Three Waters. Get on with the job.

Start talking about the future of local government.

I want to see Rotorua thriving with adequate housing for families and seniors, early assessment of health needs with suitable treatment options, education and quality training for students and young school leavers, sufficient local jobs providing good incomes for families. A clean, healthy, natural environment to enjoy.

Harina Rupapera

Homelessness

Clean streams, rivers and lakes

Safer communities and recreational reserves/playgrounds

I am hoping that the council can shift debt in a way that doesn’t keep affecting ratepayers, making it harder and more expensive for everyday landowners and operators.

I will help achieve this by due diligence, researching and managing the project objectives of infrastructure change and any possible avenue in a responsible way. The economical city shifts are not reflecting the state of the community in the city, and that is something we need to do better at adapting to. I will help by trying to strategise and find new ways we could possibly shift our direction and make sure we can keep our values and intent for the city.

Te Whatanui Leka Skipwith

Mana whenua decision-making should stand regardless of whether Māori wards remain. Most importantly, mana whenua must maintain their rightful place in core decision-making.

Housing, health and cost of living, ensuring our people have healthy homes they can afford, with manageable rates. Looking after waterways, strategic planning, and wastewater disposal as current system failing.

Back local businesses. We all can and will benefit.

My vision is a governance structure working in partnership with council, warm and healthy homes, affordable living, tamariki feeling safe to learn and play and a growing local economy.

Improving facilities so we can promote local and national events.

Ensuring waterways and whenua are maintained, decisions are truly collaborative, made by the community. The council should listen, not dictate.

Fair decisions now can set us up to work collectively and never lose sight that the people of Rotorua come first, not just corporate interests.

Te Rika Temara-Benfel

Fulfilling livelihoods and a vibrant community

Sustainable development that respects people and te taiao

Community and whānau-led solutions to homelessness, backed by council

I have always seen our tūrangawaewae as a place of opportunity and potential. In 10 years’ time, I hope our tamariki can swim in any of our roto knowing that our wai is healthy. I hope to see our key industries reinforced and adequately promoted so our whānau and rangatahi can access fulfilling employment.

I want to see more community and whānau-led responses to homelessness, food insecurity and environmental protection, backed and supported by the resources, facilities, and capacity of council. I want councils’ relationship with mana whenua strengthened and flourishing.

I will support these by bringing the voices of our hāpori to the table, by being a kanohi kitea in the community supporting grassroots kaupapa, and advocating for policies and investment that achieve these whainga.

Also approached

Jason Monahan, Pam Neilson, Conan O’Brien, Neville Raethel, Fisher Wang and Rawiri Waru were invited to comment.

Voting for Rotorua’s local election opens on September 9 and remains open until noon on election day, October 11.

Preliminary results will come in on the same day, with final results announced between October 16-19.

