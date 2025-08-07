Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Local elections 2025: Rotorua rural ward councillor Karen Barker re-elected unopposed

By
Local Democracy Reporter, Rotorua·Rotorua Daily Post·
3 mins to read

Rotorua Lakes rural ward councillor Karen Barker. Photo / Zoe Adams

Rotorua Lakes rural ward councillor Karen Barker. Photo / Zoe Adams

As council candidates gear up for a whirlwind two months of campaigning, councillor Karen Barker can put her feet up.

Rotorua Lakes Council’s rural ward representative has held on to her seat as the only candidate to step up – leaving her elected unchallenged.

Barker became the inaugural incumbent

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save