Plenty of highlights and talent shared in Rotorua's Music Month celebrations

Jono Breakwell performing at Rotorua's New Zealand Music Month opening event. Photo / Supplied

In true Rotorua fashion, New Zealand Music Month this May was celebrated with a range of performances by local talent.

Every Thursday night at the Rotorua Night Market and every Sunday morning at the Rotorua Farmers Market a selection of musicians, singers, school groups and bands performed to entertain the community and visitors alike.

The rest of the NZ Music Month Rotorua programme comprised a varied mix of events from opera to jazz, hip-hop, hard rock, musicals, blues and everything in between.

Joanna Doherty, Rotorua Lakes Council Art & Culture business development manager, says there was a great selection of well-attended musical events from all kinds of genre on offer.

"People that attended the events really enjoyed themselves. It was great to showcase our talented locals."

Joanna says one of the big highlights for her was the Te Manu Tito Waiata Rotorua Song Writing Competition.

"We had some amazing entries and hugely supportive and inspirational judges involved."

This year Desian Robb took out the top spot with his Song for Mum receiving the $1000 prize.

Desian also won the opportunity to have his work professionally recorded, which is booked in for later this month.

Te Manu Tito Waiata Rotorua Song Writing Competition 2021 winner Desian Robb. Photo / Supplied

Michael Barker, one of the judges, also pledged his extensive knowledge and own recording studio to help record the second and third place songs with the writers, she says.

"The opening night at CBK Beer Garden was also fantastic with great talent on display – a perfect lead in to a great month of local New Zealand musicians."

Joanna says they are definitely looking forward to seeing what Rotorua's local songwriters can come up with next year.

"It is great to support the up-and-coming talent with opportunities to play in public and the chance to share knowledge from experienced musicians."