Winner of 2021 Te Manu Tito Waiata Rotorua Song Writing Competition announced

Te Manu Tito Waiata Song Writing Competition 2021 winner Desian Robb. Photo / Supplied

Desian Robb has been announced as the winner of the 2021 Te Manu Tito Waiata Song Writing Competition for his "instantly memorable" song which features a "hooky melody".

In the lead-up to New Zealand Music Month (May 2021) locals had the opportunity to enter Te Manu Tito Waiata Song Writing Competition.

The competition is designed to recognise and showcase some of the talented people in the Rotorua community who are creating original songs.

This year Desian Robb took out the top spot with his "Song for Mum", receiving the $1000 prize and the opportunity to have his work professionally recorded.

Desian is no stranger to Te Manu Tito Waiata, having been awarded a highly commended prize in the inaugural 2020 competition.

When hearing he had won this year's competition he was over the moon.

"It's awesome. It's made my day," he said.

"I've been writing songs since I was 10 years old, playing guitar since I was 12 and playing around with Fruity Loops producing my own music since 2006," he said.

Part of the prize this year is to have the winning song professionally produced and Desian is excited to get feedback and input from an outside perspective.

The tough job of judging the entries fell to three well-known personalities in the local music scene - Michael Barker, Turanga Merito and councillor Mercia Yates.

"The winning song really stood out for its hooky melody. It has a good feel, creating an entity within itself. It's instantly memorable", said Barker.

"It's great that people put pen to paper, putting their heart and soul into song form. Listening to all the entries gave me a huge sense of pride in our community", he said.

Yates said, "There was a huge variety of songs this year, reflecting the diversity of our community. Every song told a story, not only about the writer but also one that resonated with me".

The judges felt two other songs also stood out, and decided to award second prize of $500 to Nikau Chater for her song "You Be You", and third prize to Mike Hastie for his song "Wild Love".

Both will have the opportunity for a professional development session with Michael Barker.

Listen to the songs at reativerotorua.org.nz