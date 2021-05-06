ArtsMad back with eight speakers to inspire Rotorua community

Pam Vincent. Photo / Supplied

Get ready to have inspiration ignited as eight speakers with different creative passions come together for ArtsMad.

ArtsMad is a visual presentation evening, where people from the wider arts community talk about what they do alongside a rolling show reel of images.

The presentations are fast-paced and engaging.

For the upcoming ArtsMad session, there will be eight speakers.

London-based Rietta Austin is a singer/songwriter, dancer/choreographer, vocal and performance coach, who returned to her hometown Rotorua last year.



Her career has taken her across the world, and has included being a vocal coach for X-Factor Britain's Got Talent contestants, and Universal Records.



Among many other performances, she has performed for BBC's Strictly Come Dancing and in a worldwide documentary about Freddy Mercury. She has performed for the legendary band Queen.



Rietta has sung at Glastonbury Festival, on London's West End and recorded on albums in NZ, Australia, Germany, USA, and UK with Dame Shirley Bassey, Falco, Elizabeth McGovern, Glady Knight, Luther Vandross, Dionne Warrick, Earth Wind and Fire, Bonnie Tyler and INXS.



Since her return to New Zealand, alongside her continual work in the music industry, locally she has given Rotorua Music School students the opportunity to be inspired and extend their performance and vocal talents under her tuition.

Kathy Nicholls. Photo / Supplied

Kathy Nicholls has worked for Rotorua Lakes Council in various roles since 2011. All of those roles were highlighting and promoting Rotorua to visitors and the community.

Initially it was within the business events industry for Destination Rotorua marketing, then as marketing and events at Rotorua Museum and then on to her current role as marketing and communications for the Arts and Culture division of council.

Part of her role is to co-ordinate the quarterly Rotorua Events Calendar which showcases what's on in Rotorua. She was also part of the team who created Rotorua Nui.

Peter Oliver. Photo / Supplied

Peter Oliver is an artistic woodworker with a passion for making unique objects in precious natural materials.



He says he loves making things, usually to his own design, such as jewellery, sculpture, furniture, boats, "and neat stuff now for grandkids".

Judy Prictor works mainly with watercolour, and inspiration for her paintings is drawn from the world around her, such as her home and garden, the forest and bush, and the lakes.

She is an active member of Watercolour New Zealand and exhibits at its annual exhibitions in Wellington.

Judy also exhibits works in all mediums at the New Zealand Academy of Fine Arts in Wellington.

She says her presentation will be about her work with watercolour and the experience she has been doing with gouache and ink.

"I'm looking forward to being able to share my passion for watercolour. I think watercolour is something special that ought to be kept alive and appreciated."

Judy says she also creates with fibre, and loves colour and texture.

Mihitai Pukepuke. Photo / Supplied

Mihitai Pukepuke is a solo mother to her one-and-only daughter Nowa, and has a business making natural body and haircare products.

She says the presentation will be sharing her journey in getting her business up-and-running - "It's all to do with my journey of turning my creativity into passive income."

Mihitai says there has been both struggles and milestones achieved.

"I'm looking forward to networking and meeting other people who have taken a similar journey."

She says it is an honour to be a part of ArtsMad.

"I have a strong passion with a willingness not to give up and to live every day like it was my last."

Ingrid Snyman's days are busy with work in the family engineering business and domestic/family life, but she considers herself to be an artist, first and foremost.

An appreciation of beauty and taking time to be creative are essential components to her personal wellbeing.

Ingrid Snyman. Photo / Supplied

She also strongly believes in the value of "Art for All", where art is a vehicle for expression, inclusion and community building.

Over the last 20 years or so, Ingrid has delved into a range of subjects and used a wide variety of media, including pastel, paint, linocut and pencil.

However, her lifelong passion is life drawing and this will be the topic of her presentation.

Pam Vincent. Photo / Supplied

Pam Vincent is a photographer and owner/sole trader at Art United, Gallery in Rotorua which opened its doors about 10 months ago.

Photography has always been a passion of hers, and since the gallery doors have opened she has been able to take her photography to a new level and incorporate it within this business.

Over the years she has studied and undertaken a fairly wide range of photography genres, so as to be able to confidently achieve any challenge requested of her.

She will endeavour to convey this diversity in her presentation.

Rotorua Music School 2020 ukulele students perform for their families. Photo / Riley Claxton

Rotorua Music School has been providing high quality, low cost music lessons to Rotorua's community for more than 35 years.

Founded by key local musicians, a kaupapa of musicianship and goodwill is the school's legacy.

The spirit of RMS has been kept vital by a long line of students, tutors, committee members, and directors.

The current RMS committee is working to trace the pieces of the school's collective story to share, and are keen to hear from past tutors and students to assist with this journey.

The details

- What: ArtsMad

- When: Tuesday, May 11, 5.30pm to 7.30pm

- Where: Monarch Room, Prince's Gate Hotel

- Gold coin koha