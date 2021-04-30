Talented Rotorua locals showcased during New Zealand Music Month

Jono Breakwell will be performing in Rotorua's NZ Music Month opening event on May 1. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua has always played a significant part in celebrating New Zealand Music Month and this year is no different.

After being in lockdown last May, this year the city can offer a fantastic range of live music from local and national artists to enjoy in various venues around Rotorua.

With the deadline coming up fast, Te Manu Tito Waiata songwriting competition is aimed at inspiring local musicians, songwriters, composers and lyricists to get creative and write a song.

With entrants getting the opportunity to have their song professionally recorded and a prize of $1000 up for grabs, Rotorua Lakes Council public arts adviser Marc Spijkerbosch can't wait to see what locals conjure up.

"This initiative adds another level of support for local artists to share their unique talents with the wider community.

"There are some very creative people in Rotorua, and I look forward to celebrating the skills of our composers and songwriters."

Online entries need to be received by midnight on Monday, May 3, through the www.creativerotorua.org.nz website.

Getting Music Month celebrations under way in Rotorua will be the opening event at CBK Beer Garden (Eat Streat) tomorrow

from 7pm.

Head down for a full evening of entertainment by local performers, including Lloyd Akroyd and Jono Breakwell, and to close the show Stagepass will have people dancing the night away.

Students of Rotorua Institute of Registered Music Teachers NZ will perform in the annual Cushion Concert on May 14. Photo / Supplied

Every Thursday night at the Rotorua Night Market and every Sunday morning at the Rotorua Farmers Market a selection of musicians, singers, school groups and bands will perform to entertain the community and visitors alike.

The rest of the NZ Music Month Rotorua programme will comprise a varied mix of events from opera to jazz, hip hop, hard rock, musicals, blues and everything in between.

Check out the full programme of events at www.rotoruanui.nz using the "NZ Music Month"

tag.