Rotorua's Cian Elyse White reflects on 2020 performing arts, looks to 2021

Rotorua Lakes Council Performing Arts Director Cian Elyse White. Photo / File

The performing arts were among the many sectors that experienced changes and cancellations last year due to Covid-19.

However, 2020 was still a year full of talent and performance, and 2021 is shaping up to be jam-packed with events.

Rotorua Lakes Council performing arts director Cian Elyse White says the musical 8 Scott Ave had launched performing arts in Rotorua in 2020 and the summer season.

She says the cast banded together to tell a local story, and it was to a professional quality.

Cian says the Rotorua Katchafire & Friends concert was also part of a strong start to the year, and segued us to Rotorua Lakeside 2020.

"Rotorua Lakeside 2020 had an outstanding turnout and was a demonstration of how Rotorua is for a community crowd."

She says even though lockdown happened, which resulted in several shows being cancelled, they were able to employ performers from Rotorua to livestream from their lounge or other rooms.

"This was a great opportunity to support artists during lockdown, given a lot of their jobs had been cut during that time."

During May Music Month musicians continued to connect people online with live concerts, with a Lockdown Soul Sessions initiative run on Facebook.

Cian says the Good Vibes concert was the first live gig back in Rotorua after the lockdown.

"It was sold out, L.A.B was there and they brought the house down. It was a great way to get everyone out of the stupor of lockdown and celebrating being together again."

She says they then moved into planning for the Aronui Arts Festival. However, this had to close again because of the second rise in Covid-19 alert level.

Parts of the festival's programme were able to run through lockdown sessions, though.

The last portion of the year included performing art schools' end-of-year concerts, the Te Arawa Primary School Kapa Haka, the Rotorua Little Theatre's shows, and the Good Vibes concert summer edition.

"We also had the Rotorua Musical Theatre's Aotearoa, a New Zealand Rock Musical show, and I was blown away by standard and talent.

"It was great the musical also showed national pride in homegrown music and artists.

"Despite the unprecedented lockdown which interrupted many tours and events, Rotorua has still been able to come together via the arts with programmes that have enabled us to connect virtually and in person."



Cian says there are plenty of exciting things in the performing arts cards for 2021.

These include the upcoming Waitangi Day celebrations and Opera in the Pā.

The Aronui Arts Festival will run for two weeks in September, so she is looking at the programme for that now, which is exciting, she says.

"Twelve months out in February we are expecting the opening of the Sir Howard Morrison Performing Arts Centre [February 2021], so there will be lots of work going into the programme for when it reopens.

"It will be really exciting to have a home again for performing arts for all of our local community who want to have the main stage to play on."

She says there will likely be a Good Vibes concert in winter and there is work being done on getting some festivals arranged at the Rotorua International Stadium, with Six60 one group she is hoping to have perform there.

Cian says another big focus for 2021 is to look at developing and holding workshops that will give members of the community opportunities to gain skills in acting, singing, dancing and writing.