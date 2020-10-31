Lakes Performing Arts Company bringing Disney Aladdin Jnr to the stage

The Lakes Performing Arts Company Disney Aladdin Jnr cast. Photo / Supplied

Those who go along to the Lakes Performing Arts Company's upcoming production will get to experience young, local talent in a whole new world.

The company's production of Disney Aladdin Jnr will run from November 5 to 8.

Show director Natasha Benfell said the show had been in the works for about six months.

"It was clear to us at LPAC that our students needed something to look forward to and to work towards, given so many exams and events had been cancelled due to Covid."

She said they enlisted a team of creative people who volunteered to work alongside the company to get the show up and running.

"The performance drought has not only been felt by performers and audiences globally but all those that are involved backstage, working in all of the creative departments that get a show on the boards."

She said the company was excited to see its students perform.

"For many, this is their first musical and for some of our other performers, it has been an opportunity to shine in some fantastic lead roles.

"It doesn't come without a few nerves given how many events have had to postpone because of Covid, but in the darkness, there is always hope and we have tried to provide that to all our students."

Lakes Performing Arts Company had included music, dance and drama students in this showcase and had loved watching the different disciplines work together towards a common goal, she said.

Benfell said there was great excitement among the students.

"We have been incredibly lucky to have successfully cast all roles within our Performing Arts Company.

"Our parents and caregivers have been our greatest supporters. They have come on board with no hesitations and it is lovely to share this journey with them.

"This will be one of the first productions of this kind in Rotorua since lockdown."

She said they were 100 per cent local, and that this was important to note as often during financial hardship the ballet lessons and other activities were the first on the chopping block.

"We understand that and we have worked hard to make sure that it is affordable for families.

"With an inexpensive ticket price we are hoping that the Rotorua public will help support this local event so we can continue to produce them."

Lakes Performing Arts Company director Rebecca Brake said they were so delighted to be able to stage their production of Aladdin Jnr considering the year that has been 2020.

"We wouldn't have been able to proceed without the support of our community.

"In particular, thanks must go to Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust, Performing Arts Charitable Trust and Pub Charity who have helped us provide this great experience for our youth."

The details

- What: Lakes Performing Arts Company production of Disney Aladdin Jnr

- When: November 5 to November 8

- Where: Harvest Centre

- Tickets available at Eventbrite or Lakes Performing Arts Centre. People can also like and share the centre's Facebook page and message directly for more information.