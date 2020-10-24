Cultures collaborate at Filipino festival in Rotorua

Chris and Sheila Manlunas have danced ballet in front of audiences all over the world.

Now retired from full-time ballet to raise a family, Chris is a former member of the Royal New Zealand Ballet while Sheila danced for Ballet Manila, one of the most prestigious ballet companies in the Philippines.

Today,

the Filipino couple performed in front of a much smaller crowd in Rotorua, but it was just as special to them.

They returned to the stage in a celebration of culture at the Bay of Plenty Philippines Friendship Society's 25th birthday celebration on the bowling greens in front of the Rotorua Museum.

"We definitely enjoyed it," Sheila said.

"It's been a while since we really performed. We've had a break and then all of a sudden we were into this one. This is awesome, the show was really well thought out by the director."

Performers celebrate a successful show at the BOP Philippines Friendship Society's 25th birthday celebration. Photo / David Beck

Chris said it was special to perform at an event so close to their hearts and well worth coming out of retirement for.

"We have two kids now but we discovered this year, during the pandemic, that we are happier if we are working normally but still involved in the arts because it was our profession.

"The reaction from the crowd was really positive."

The pair, who now teach ballet, had three of their Kiwi students dancing in the show as well - an example of the society's mantra of bringing different cultures together in friendship.

Show director and choreographer Mynard Maghari said the event and the show had gone to plan.

"We prepared two months for this show and everyone was well prepared," he said.

Crowds flocked to the bowling green in front of the Rotorua Museum for the event. Photo / David Beck

"We celebrate this every year and this year is the 25th anniversary of the society. It is not only for Filipino people, we invite Kiwis and other cultures, it's multicultural."

Maghari has lived in New Zealand for five years and loved every moment.

"My wife wanted to be a doctor here and now I am a member of the Rotorua Musical Theatre. We're very happy to be here, it's amazing."

The event also included 15 food stalls open to the public for breakfast and 40 basketball teams competing throughout the day at the Sportsdrome and the Unison Arena.