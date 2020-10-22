Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua's Labour Weekend to bring much-needed crowds back to the city

4 minutes to read

Tough Guy and Gal challenge, left, Rotorua Blues Festival, and lake fun. Photo / File

Caroline Fleming
By:

Multimedia journalist

Labour Weekend festivities are being welcomed by sector leaders after what has been described as an "exceptionally challenging year for everyone".

With alert level 1 in full swing, a number of events are planned to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.