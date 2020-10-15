McLeods Booksellers runs treasure hunt for annual Bookshop Day

A few of Rotorua's many local books. Photo / Supplied

If you are lucky enough, you just may find a special brown-paper-wrapped book at a local bookstore this weekend.

New Zealanders are invited to honour their local book shops this Saturday, on the sixth annual NZ Bookshop Day.

McLeods Booksellers will be hosting its annual Treasure Hunt to thank all its supportive customers.

Adults and young people alike can come into the shop and search for a book wrapped in brown paper to take home for free.

NZ Bookshop Day draws thousands of people into local book shops across the country while also creating an opportunity for the shops to show their appreciation to their community, and especially their loyal customers.

Bookshops are likely to showcase New Zealand authors, illustrators and publishers, especially featuring local publications.

Bookshops promote their business with the theme Love Books Shop Local.

In celebration of the day, McLeods Booksellers are also offering the ROTORUA RETRO books individually at $25 (normally $29.90) and as a set of four at $95.

This is a series of four books which together feature more than 120 contributions from local people recalling their early memories of the district.

The ROTORUA RETRO books are wholly homegrown, from writing to compiling, editing and formatting, to publishing and selling.

McLeods Booksellers recognise the value of this record of local "lived history" and have stocked the books since the project's inception six years ago.

- Submitted by Alison Brown