Body in lake mystery: Police Ten 7 episode generates calls about Melissa Jones' death

Melissa Jones. Photo / Supplied

Police have fielded several calls from members of the public offering information about the mysterious death of Rotorua mother Melissa Jones.

Police featured the case on Police Ten 7 on Thursday night, revealing for the first time clothing she last wore.

Jones' body was found on the eastern shores of Lake Rotorua on October 18 last year. Police have always said her death was "unexplained" but the case remained open. They have never revealed the state of her body or her cause of death.

Her family have always said they believed the 25-year-old mother of two children, aged 7 and 6, was murdered.

Her mother, Terri Nelson, told the Rotorua Daily Post yesterday

she couldn't bring herself to watch Police Ten 7 on Thursday night but had since seen it.

"My phone's just going to town with people wanting to give info so that's good."

Nelson said she was referring all the phone calls and messages to police.

Detective Sergeant Caroline Wharton told the Rotorua Daily Post police had people manning the phones after the programme went to air.

"We have had quite a few calls and contacts to different avenues. It will take a bit of time to work through all of that."

She said every piece of information would be followed up.

"It's been a year and we felt it was important to get it out there and see if we can get some new avenues of inquiry."

The clothing Jones was believed to be wearing last included black pants, a black mesh top and a red garment around her waist. A photograph of the clothing was also released by police.

Jones was last seen in Rotorua on the weekend of September 7 and 8, 2019.

If you have any information which could assist the investigation team, please call the Police Ten 7 Information Line on 0800 107 4636.

Jones' mother has set up a Go Fund Me page to help raise money for her headstone unveiling, with any remaining funds going towards her two children. To donate, go to the Go Fund Me website and search "Melissa Mireka Jones".