That's why they call it the blues! Rotorua Blues Festival showcasing live music from all over

(From left) BOP Blues Club president Terry Oldham, committee member Paul Verney, musical director Paul Hindrup and festival director Di Riddel at the Social Club. Photo / Andrew Warner

Blues will be resonating around the city as bands and performers come together for the Rotorua Blues Festival.

This Labour Weekend, from today to Sunday (October 23 to 25), 30 bands and solo performers will

perform at the Social Club, Rotorua Citizen's Club, Eat Streat and a one-off event on the Lakeland Queen, in a mix of free and ticketed events.

Among the line-up is the Michael Barker Experience, Hybrid Blues, Jan Preston, Fiona and the Holy Pocket, Kokomo, Theory 89, Nikau and the Natives, B Side Band and Hammer On.

Organiser Di Riddel says she is looking forward to getting all the bands and fans together.

She says groups will be coming over for the festival from the Hamilton Blues Society.

"It's their 25th anniversary so it's a big celebration for them."

The Hamilton Blues Society will be appearing at the Social Club on Saturday.

Di says Rob Powley is also holding a youth workshop today

at Rotorua Intermediate, where pupils can go with their guitars, and Hybrid Blues' Roy Hudson will be helping with guitar tuition and songwriting.

"I think it's wonderful and the kids absolutely love it."

She encourages the community to get behind and check out the festival.

"It's important for people to see live music. It would be great to have support from the public because it's been a long, hard road for the festival this year due to Covid."

Di says it is fantastic that the festival is able to go ahead for 2020.

"We're so happy we didn't cancel completely and just postponed. It's such a great thing for Rotorua and brings in a lot of people from all over."

The Blues Busters performing in last year's Rotorua Blues Festival. Photo / File

BOP Blues Club president Terry Oldham says the many acts are a great reason for the community to check out the festival and "rock on down".

Musical director Paul Hindrup says it is a way people can support local as wel as out-of-town music.

He says the festival is normally held on Queen's Birthday Weekend, but because of Covid-19 it had to be postponed.

"We're trying to help promote and raise Rotorua's profile."

The BOP Blues Club started in 2006 and the festival started not long after that, only taking a break in 2018 when funding became an issue.

The Rotorua Blues Festival starts today

with a free or gold coin entry meet-and-greet at the Social Club from 5pm to 10pm.

More free and gold coin music happens tomorrow

from midday through to late afternoon at the Social Club and on Eat Street with a street party to open the Festival at noon.

There are day pass ticketed shows at the Rotorua Citizens' Club on Saturday from 1.30pm until late ending with a Bumper Concert, and again on Sunday afternoon plus the grand finale at that venue on Sunday night.

The Lakeland Queen Blues Cruise with the Mike Garner band is on Sunday between 3pm and 5pm.

For more information go to bopblues.co.nz.