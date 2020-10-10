Filipino festival set to be a feast for the senses

The festival will showcase culture in a similar vein to what has been seen at the night market. Photo / File

When the Bay of Plenty Philippines Friendship Society was formed in 1996, Cherry Andrews never envisioned the membership would grow from the original 20 to the current 600.

Now the society is gearing up to celebrate this feat and mark its 25th birthday on Labour weekend, with a festival of sports and culture. Andrews, who is the event co-ordinator, says everyone is invited.

The festival will spring to life at 8am in front of the Rotorua Museum, when 15 food stalls will be open to the public for breakfast, with a variety of tasty dishes including a Filipino favourite - Lechon or pig on the spit.

When asked to describe Filipino cuisine, Andrews said it drew from the many influences throughout the country's history.

"The community can come along and taste food with strong Spanish, Chinese and American influences. Our food will be priced from $2 upwards.

"There will also be a Māori favourite called Adobo, which is a succulent pork dish marinated with vinegar and spices."

At 10am live entertainment will hit the big stage in front of the museum with a vibrant array of modern and traditional song, dance and costumes.

Andrews said, like the food, the live performances would have a very strong, colourful Spanish influence but would also include modern choir, ballet and singing groups.

People can also nip across to the Sportsdrome and the Unison Arena to catch a glimpse of 40 basketball teams competing throughout the day. Andrews explained a normal event would usually accommodate 90 basketball teams alongside other sports like golf, 10 pin bowling, volleyball, tennis, table tennis, billiards and badminton.

"Basketball is the number one sport in the Philippines. They're short, but they love basketball."

The event was originally meant to be held in Auckland in April, but because of the Covid-19 pandemic it couldn't go ahead. Andrews said they would usually expect upwards of 6000 visitors from Wellington, Christchurch, Napier, Tauranga, Hamilton, Taupō and other nearby towns, but were hoping to get about 3000 punters through the gates this year.

"We took a big risk in applying for funding because of Covid, but an event like this will bring money into the community from visitors and we get to share our culture, sport and cuisine too."

The event is funded by organisations including Rotorua Lakes Council and Rotorua Trust, among others.

Andrews was hoping for good weather but said the event would go ahead regardless.

"It's free entry and it's going to be a fun-filled day for everyone. So bring your whānau, friends and neighbours."

Need to know

What: The BOP Philippines Friendship Society Incorporated (Rotorua) 25th birthday celebration and festival of sports and culture. Food stalls, entertainment and basketball.

When: October 25, food from 8am, entertainment from 10am

Where: In front of the Rotorua Museum on the Bowling Green, the Sportsdrome and Unison Arena