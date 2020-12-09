Rotorua Civic Arts Trust scholarships recognise talent

(From left) Leon Sharplin, Mary Smith, Neeve Coumbe, Hannah Seo, Tate Tisdall and Waiora Mills. Photo / Shauni James

There was plenty of smiles and talent shared at the presentation of Rotorua Civic Arts Trust scholarships, including the inaugural Dr Barry Smith Memorial Instrumental Scholarship.

On Tuesday afternoon the five Rotorua youth received their scholarships at the Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust office, and a number of them performed for those gathered at the presentation.

Guitarist Leon Sharplin was the recipient of the inaugural Dr Barry Smith Memorial Instrumental Scholarship.

He was presented the scholarship by the late Dr Barry Smith's wife, Mary Smith.

Dr Barry Smith was a scholar and a gifted classical and jazz guitarist.

Barry's contribution to education, music, performing arts and health research ethics in Rotorua spanned nearly 40 years and saw him awarded a Queen's Service Medal for services to the community in 2008.

Descended from Te Rarawa and Ngati Kahu, Barry had a PhD in sociology, other university qualifications in mathematics and music and a background in university teaching and social research.

He was chairman of the Rotorua Civic Arts Trust, consultant in social research and health research ethics, acting chairman of the Wellington-based Health and Disability Multi-Region Ethics Committee and chairman of the Lakes District Health Board Research and Ethics Committee.

He was co-founder of the Rotorua Music School, member of the Whakarewarewa and Glenholme school committees, chairman of the Rotorua Girls' High School Board of Trustees, president of the Rotorua Performing Arts and Competitions Society and Bay of Plenty Health Research Regional Ethics Committee chairman.

During the presentation, Mary Smith said, "I know that Barry would be enormously honoured and very pleased to hear the amazing accolades we've heard.

"It's very special that this inaugural award is going to a guitarist after his many year's of association with guitar, and the 14 guitars we had in various places in our house."

Recipient Leon Sharplin has been playing guitar for 10 years, and as he has progressed has gotten into a lot of different styles.

He is hoping to get into the Berklee College of Music next year in Boston.

Leon says he is grateful for the scholarship and felt lucky as everyone who had applied was very good.

He says music and performing is one of the few things that makes him calm and he enjoys it - "it feels natural".

Rotorua Civic Arts Trust chairwoman Sandy Hall said during the presentation that it was certainly a special day.

Rotorua Civic Arts Trust Scholarship Recipients

Dr Barry Smith Memorial Instrumental Scholarship

Leon Sharplin (inaugural recipient)

RCAT Heaton Arts Scholarships

Hannah Seo

Neeve Coumbe

SpeechNZ RCAT Scholarships

Tate Tisdall (Senior)

Waiora Mills (Junior)