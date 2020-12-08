Toi Ohomai charity golf event raises money for scholarships

New Horizons for Women Trust's Colleen Dryden (left) and Gail Campbell with Toi Ohomai Council chairwoman Cathy Cooney. Photo / Supplied

Bay of Plenty women are being helped into tertiary training thanks to scholarships from New Horizons for Women Trust.

This week the trust received a boost with funds donated by Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology.

Toi Ohomai raised $20,000 for the trust at its annual charity golf day. This is the third event of its kind and this year was held at Arikikapakapa Rotorua Golf Club, with all proceeds going to New Horizons for Women Trust.

The tournament saw more than 120 golfers from local businesses across the rohe take to the course.

Toi Ohomai chief executive Dr Leon Fourie said the event was a great success and it was an absolute privilege to hand over a cheque for $20,000 to New Horizons for Women Trust.

"Events like these aren't possible without generosity and kindness and we cannot do it without each and every one of our sponsors and supporters.

The Toi Ohomai team at their charity golf day. Photo / Supplied

"New Horizons for Women Trust do amazing things in our communities and the money donated will create scholarships enabling local women into, or back into, tertiary education."

Rotorua's Ngapera Tiopira was one of the 2019 New Horizons for Women Trust scholarship recipients. The 23-year-old was studying a Level 4 Tertiary Skills course when she applied for the scholarship and said she was shocked when she found out her application was successful.

"I've just been accepted into the Bachelor of Nursing which I'm really excited about. I have a 3-year-old and he is a big motivator for me.

"Before I had my son I didn't know what I wanted to do with my life but since having him I've realised what I want to do and am really determined to achieve for myself and for him."

New Horizons for Women Trust scholarship recipient Ngapera Tiopira. Photo / Supplied

Tiopira said the scholarship took some pressure off the financial strain of the impending course.

"It's amazing that people contribute to things like this and recipients like me really appreciate it.

"It makes you realise that there are people out there who actually care about your education. So I want to say thank you to everyone who contributes."

This year the institute welcomed Datacom on board as naming rights sponsor, as well as having Holland Beckett on board as the lunch sponsor and Synergy Technologies as the dinner sponsor.

Westpac, Bay of Plenty Rugby Union, University of Waikato, Priority One, BOP Plumbing and Gas, Cooney Lees Morgan, Abodo Wood, Red Stag Timber, ITAB, and OCS also came on board as hole and golf cart sponsors.