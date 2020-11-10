Christmas Appeal: No food to give? Donation of time an option

Toi Ohomai international business development manager Bipul Das and the international team spent a morning helping the Salvation Army Foodbank. Photo / Andrew Warner

The economic impact of Covid-19 may make it difficult for some people to donate to the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal this year.

However, there are other ways to support the appeal can be supported, as demonstrated by Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology's International Team.

Last month, the team spent a morning at the Salvation Army Foodbank, helping pack boxes with food.

Toi Ohomai international business development manager Bipul Das said it was important, as an organisation, to give back to the community.

"We give our time to acknowledge the good work that is done in the community for the people who need the help most," he said.

"We are sharing our appreciation, I think that's very important. We got the opportunity from the Salvation Army to come here and pack boxes with different essentials for Christmas time."

Das said giving time was a good option for those who were unable to donate goods to the cause.

"I think people value the time and it shouldn't stop here. We want to do something more frequently. This is just one day that we are getting out of the office and seeing what is happening in the community.

"It brings our team together as well, which is really good. It's a great opportunity and we're very excited."

He said the Rotorua Salvation Army team had been helpful and easy to work with.

"It's amazing the work they do in the community. They've been very supportive, the Salvation Army was very supportive to our international students during lockdown as well.

"They are not only for the local community, they help the international migrants as well which is great to see."

Das encouraged others to get involved in the Christmas Appeal.

"I think if we all do our bit, the world will be a much better place. Even just giving half a day, giving your time for something, or things you have at home that you don't use can be donated."