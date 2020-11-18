Christmas Appeal: Toi Ohomai barista students whip up coffee in exchange for foodbank cans

Toi Ohomai barista tutor Kelly Parker at The Lab with some cans for Rotorua Salvation Army. Photo / Andrew Warner

Barista students at Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology put their passion and skills for making coffees into action for the Rotorua Salvation Army yesterday.

Between 9.30am and 1pm The Lab was giving coffees in exchange for cans to go towards the Rotorua Daily Post 2020 Christmas Appeal.

Toi Ohomai barista tutor Kelly Parker says this is the third year of getting behind the appeal.

"I saw a young man in the paper with two cans and thought let's do it again."

"Through Covid-19 and life in general, things are pretty tough out there. If we can generate 50 cans, it's 50 cans at the end of the day.

"It also gives our students an understanding of what life is like out there as well. Most of this class are international students."

She says the Salvation Army is a great cause because it helps everyone in need.

"I think it's one of the few places left available for everyone."

This year, the six-week appeal for the Salvation Army Foodbank aims to collect enough donated food to fill 200 parcels for those most in need this Christmas.

The parcels, put together to include a variety of food, help families deal with the pressure of Christmas.

One of the highlights of the annual Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal is the Fill the Bus event led by The Hits Rotorua with support from the Rotorua Daily Post.

This year's Fill the Bus will be held on December 2. Last year the event saw a whopping 7166 items, worth about $14,332, donated.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Ritchies have donated the use of a bus, which will make its way around the city collecting non-perishable food items over 12 hours.

The schedule for this year's Fill the Bus is still being established. Keep an eye on the Rotorua Daily Post and tune in to The Hits for when it is announced.