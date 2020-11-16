Steve Chadwick: Christmas Appeal helps combat flow-on effects of Covid-19

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick. Photo / File

OPINION

This year, more than ever, we need to pull together and help those in need in our community.

Covid-19 has impacted many people in our rohe and while we are largely keeping the pandemic at bay here in New Zealand, it continues to have a flow-on effect in many parts of our community and we are likely to be feeling the impact for some time yet.

There is a huge effort being made on many fronts to rebuild our economy, create jobs, to get, or keep, families on track and to shape a positive future for the Rotorua district.

It will require a whole-of-community effort, alongside local and central government, to ensure a positive collective impact for the progress of our people and our district.

Organisations like the Salvation Army are part of a vital network in our community, providing support and practical assistance to those most in need and playing a huge role in helping to get our community through.

RDP_Xmas appeal_2020_v2

We can't do it without them – and they can't do it without our help.

The annual Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal for our Salvation Army Foodbank always attracts great support from our community and I'm sure this year will be no exception.

The need in our community has grown, exacerbated by Covid-19, and I encourage everyone who can to donate what they can.

Together – tātau tātau – we can make a positive difference.