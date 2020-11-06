Rotorua Daily Post Salvation Army Christmas Appeal: Demand soars for food parcels

Demand for Salvation Army food parcels this year has more than doubled that of 2019 with almost two months left in the year.

And the organisation believes the need in the community is higher than its statistics suggest.

In 2019, the Rotorua Salvation Army Foodbank gave out 446 food parcels to people in need.

The number distributed so far this year is already more than double that at 1062.

Of those, 684 families or clients received food for the first time. In comparison, in 2019, there were 267 first-timers.

Demand is greater than ever as the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting lockdowns are having and will have long-lasting effects.

The figures have been released as the Rotorua Daily Post, with support from the Rotorua Weekender and The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM, today launches its annual Christmas appeal to raise food and money for the food bank.

From now until December 19, the team will be seeking non-perishable food donations to help the Salvation Army Foodbank continue its work throughout the Christmas period and into 2021.

For many Kiwis, Christmas is a time of celebration and indulgence as whānau come together to spread joy with one another.

However, there are many others for whom the festive season is a time of worry and stress. On top of struggling to make ends meet, they feel the pressure to cover costs and try to make it a special time for their loved ones.

Now, the Rotorua community can come together with the Salvation Army to ensure they can continue to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Salvation Army corps officers Kylie and Ralph Overbye are hoping to distribute 200 food parcels to families in need through this year's Christmas Appeal. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua Salvation Army corps officer Kylie Overbye said the effects of Covid-19 meant there were more families in need than ever.

She said part of the reason food parcel numbers were down last year was the Salvation Army's move to its new building left it "in limbo" for several months. However, the more than 1000 parcels given out this year was still well above the usual 600 to 700 given in previous years.

"This year has been a year like no other and I guess when people are looking forward to Christmas this year, they'll be reflecting on how life has changed so much this year," Overbye said.

"They have experienced many trials and for many of those coming to see us for the first time, it's something they never would've expected they'd have to do."

She said it was important to remember there were other food providers in town as well, so the need in the community was likely higher than Salvation Army statistics alone would show.

The appeal is of huge importance to the charity because it allows it to provide anyone in need over the Christmas period with food but also keep food bank stocks high throughout the year.

Salvation Army corps officer Kylie Overbye with some of last year's Fill the Bus haul for the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal. Photo / File

Foods including tinned baked beans, soup and spaghetti, plus staples such as pasta and rice were always welcome along with anything else people were willing to give.

The food donated through the appeal goes towards creating Christmas hampers for those in need. Any money donated will be used to buy more food.

Any gifts donated will be given to families for their children.

The Salvation Army asked that gifts be brought in unwrapped, so parents can be provided with wrapped paper to get the special feeling of wrapping them up themselves.

Overbye said the annual appeal always saw the Rotorua community come together and support one another.

"I think all of us know someone has been affected by Covid but we don't always know all the people in our neighbourhood affected.

"This year, we'd really like to see the community rally together. We love our annual food drive because it's what Rotorua does, it's what we do. This year our hearts and minds are with those who are adversely affected by Covid as well."

The Shine Collective owner Jacky James (centre) and employees Rebecca Malcolm (left) and Jackie Ward made a large donation to last year's Christmas Appeal. Photo / File

Christmas and the festive season always put a lot of pressure on low-income families, so being able to provide food, gifts and Christmas hampers was a godsend, Overbye said.

"We're coming up to five years now and each year the Rotorua community just astounds us. We know Rotorua faces a lot of difficulties but it is also one of the most kind and generous communities that I've ever known."

Last year's appeal saw a total of 22,403 items given to the food bank. Coupled with cash donations the total amount donated was $64,145.20.

After its roaring success last year, another Fill the Bus event will take place on December 2.

The bus will travel around the city so locals can fill it with canned goods. The schedule is still to be confirmed.

This year's Christmas Appeal Fill the Bus event is scheduled for December 2. Photo / File

Last year's Fill the Bus event broke the record for the largest haul of donations ever received, with a whopping 7166 items donated worth about $14,332.

Ministry of Social Development data showed 9.3 per cent of work-ready people in the region were on the jobseeker benefit.

It was an increase from 14,400 in September last year to 20,400 in September this year.

Rotorua Daily Post editor Scott Inglis said it was more important than ever to donate this year due to the Covid-19 crisis.

"We have a proud tradition of helping the Salvation Army at this time of year - but this year that support is even more important," he said.

"It's been such a difficult year for everyone, and people who have lost income as a result have really been impacted financially. By helping the foodbank, we are able to help people most in need."

Inglis encouraged people to give what they could.

''Even a can of fruit salad will do - every bit helps."