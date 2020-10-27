Breast Cancer Foundation NZ asks Rotorua to get behind Pink Ribbon Street Appeal

Pink Ribbon Street Appeal volunteers. Photo / Supplied

Collectors will be shaking pink buckets at about a dozen sites across Rotorua today and tomorrow.

They will be joining 10,000 volunteers across Aotearoa raising funds to support women going through breast cancer, aid the search for ground-breaking scientific discoveries and spread the message about the importance of early detection and going for regular mammograms.

Each year, about 190 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in the Bay of Plenty, and sadly every year around 35 women will die of the disease.

Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick, who is supporting this year's Pink Ribbon Street Appeal, said, "I have a family history of breast cancer.

"My mother died after having breast cancer and as a family of four daughters, we are very aware of the need for regular screening and early detection.

"Our daughters too are very vigilant of the need for early detection. I support the work of the foundation, especially in these challenging times."

Evangelia Henderson, chief executive of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, said, "It's been a tough year for everyone and we know Covid-19 has made life harder for people affected by breast cancer.

"We never imagined we'd be launching this year's appeal in the middle of a global pandemic, but we hope the people of Rotorua will show some love this October by donating generously.

"The money raised will fund our vital work in education, research, and patient support.

"We've been blown away by the community spirit New Zealanders have shown this year, it's their kindness that will take us one step closer to making zero deaths from breast cancer a reality."

• People can also support the appeal online at www.bcf.org.nz/streetappeal20 or by texting PINK to 4499 to make a $3 donation.