Ngongotaha Medical Centre continues Christmas Appeal tradition

Ngongotaha Medical Centre administrator Christine Hands. Photo / Andrew Warner

Staff at Ngongotaha Medical Centre are urging people to put themselves first this Christmas, then give what they can, if they can.

For the eighth year in a row, the medical centre has put a collection box out as part of the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal.

The appeal, run with support from the Rotorua Weekender and The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM, aims to collect food and raise money for the foodbank.

Medical centre administrator Christine Hands spearheads the medical centre's involvement in the appeal and has this week put out a collection box for non-perishable food.

Hands said she would also put out a bag for present collection.

"So kids can wake up on Christmas day and see Father Christmas has brought them something.

"This should be a joyous time for everybody and unfortunately is not for a lot of people."

Hands said the support the centre had received in the past eight years had been "overwhelming" but she wasn't expecting to break any records this year.

"Covid-19 has affected everyone this year.

"We don't expect everyone to support it, only if you can afford to. Please don't leave yourself short."

Hands said in previous years she'd had to make multiple trips to drop food off at the Salvation Army because the donations boxes were full to overflowing.

And this year, the demand could be more than in previous years, she said.

"I think it's everyone time to do their little bit. Unfortunately because of Covid-19 it makes it difficult. People should think of themselves first then give help if they can because people who didn't need it in the past, they need it now."

Hands encouraged people to "grab an extra tin" when they went to the supermarket.

"Every little bit helps."

Hands was also considering giving some of the donations to other food distributors in need such as Rotorua Whakaora, previously known as Love Soup.

Kylie Overbye, Salvation Army Corps officer said many businesses and organisations had already expressed interest in supporting the appeal and collecting and that had been encouraging.

"It's lovely to hear that Ngongotaha Medical Centre is climbing aboard the Food Drive again this year. The Ngongotahā community is a very supportive community and we are grateful for them and the enthusiasm they bring to the appeal.

"The appeal has started well with several businesses getting on-board early this year. We received a collection earlier this week from The Factory Smokehouse and Grill."

Ngongotaha Medical Centre is open from 8am to 5pm weekdays and closed on weekends.